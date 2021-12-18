5 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for 2022

Today, I provide five growth stocks that I think will perform well in 2022 and beyond. These stock picks cover enormous secular growth trends that should flourish over the long term.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the first stock on the list. It's easy to see why some investors would shy away from Nvidia at these levels. The stock price has delivered over 67,000% returns since going public in 1999. A $10,000 investment would be worth approximately $6.7 million today. But the company is firing on all cylinders, and when you look under the hood, you will find that its future looks very bright, which can arguably justify the premium share price. Nvidia has its hands in nearly every secular tailwind imaginable:

Data centers

Cloud computing

Cybersecurity

Space exploration

Video gaming

Online gambling

Augmented reality (AR)

Virtual reality (VR)

Mixed reality (MR)

Autonomous driving

Electric vehicles

Genomics

Esports

5G

E-commerce

Cryptocurrency

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Metaverse

Big data

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has made a historic run over the past couple of years, but with Elon Musk at the helm, the future still looks very bright. The company continues to grow rapidly while improving net profit margins and cash flows. The EV super cycle is just getting started, and Tesla is poised to be top dog. Not only is Tesla a top autonomous and electric vehicle manufacturer, it is, in my opinion, also the best artificial intelligence company in the world.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) offers what it calls a "data warehouse-as-a-service" (DaaS), a cloud-based data storage and analytics solution. Think "big data." Interestingly, Snowflake is not a SaaS company since its revenue is over 90% consumption based. Snowflake reduces cost and improves agility. Its data platform is unique in that it is not built on an existing big data platform. In addition to big data and analytics, I believe Snowflake is positioned well to create a unique digital advertising moat, which I discuss in detail here. I have been a fan of this stock since pre-IPO, and I have high conviction long term.

Unity Software (NYSE: U) is best known for gaming. It provides tools and software to assist developers in game creation and marketing. In 2019, over 50% of the top 1,000 mobile games were created using Unity. Unity has players in 195 countries, so it's literally a global company. Unity powers billon-dollar mobile games like Pokémon Go and Angry Birds.

But augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are why I personally own the stock. Think metaverse! However, Unity is actually quite diverse in terms of its offerings and industry segments. Here are some other areas Unity works in outside of gaming:

Automotive, transportation, and manufacturing

Film, animation, and cinematics

Architecture, engineering, and construction

Government and aerospace

Gambling

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global software company focused on robotic process automation, also called RPA. The company's software enables organizations to automate data entry and repetitive tasks. RPA technology makes it simple for businesses to build, deploy, and manage bots. These software robots emulate human actions and provide many benefits. Examples include:

Increased production times

Reduction of costs

Increased employee creativity and innovation

Improved efficiency

Increased employee happiness and retention

Improved process quality

Higher employee productivity

Improved customer service

In the below video, I provide commentary and technical analysis for each stock. I offer opinions on price levels and ranges to buy. Please watch for more info, and don't forget to subscribe for future weekly videos.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Dec. 17, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 18, 2021.

