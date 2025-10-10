5 Growth Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 After a Fabulous Q3

Wall Street concluded an impressive third-quarter 2025 as U.S. stocks maintained their northward journey over the past two years and nine months. The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 11.2%, 7.8% and 5.2%, respectively.

These gains were driven by expectations of further Fed rate cuts, strong second-quarter earnings and optimism about artificial intelligence (AI). At this stage, we recommend five growth stocks for the fourth quarter. These are: Micron Technology Inc. MU, Workday Inc. WDAY, Exact Sciences Corp. EXAS, Evercore Inc. EVR and Coeur Mining Inc. CDE.

Growth investors are primarily focused on stocks with aggressive earnings or revenue growth, which should propel their stock prices higher in the future. These five stocks have strong revenues and earnings growth potential for the rest of 2025.

They have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the past 30 days. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of A or B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past three months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron Technology Inc.

Micron Technology has become a leader in the AI infrastructure boom due to strong demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions. Record sales in the data center end market and accelerating HBM adoption have been driving MU’s Dynamic Access Random Memory (DRAM) revenues higher.

The growing adoption of AI servers is reshaping the DRAM market as these systems require significantly more memory than traditional servers. This is boosting demand for both high-capacity DIMMs (Dual In-line Memory Module) and low-power server DRAM. MU is capitalizing on this trend with its leadership in DRAM technology and a strong product roadmap that includes HBM4, slated for volume production in 2026.

Micron’s diversification strategy is also bearing fruit. MU has created a more stable revenue base by shifting its focus away from the more volatile consumer electronics market toward resilient verticals such as automotive and enterprise IT.

As AI adoption accelerates, the demand for advanced memory solutions, such as DRAM and NAND is soaring. MU’s investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND ensure that it remains competitive in delivering the performance needed for modern computing.

Micron has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 42.4% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending August 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year’s earnings has improved 27% over the last 30 days.

Workday Inc.

Workday’s diversified product portfolio continues to yield a steady flow of customers. WDAY’s cloud-based business model and expanding product portfolio have been the primary growth drivers. The company is also gaining traction in the international market. WDAY has a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. This allows the company to invest in portfolio expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Significant investment from Elliott Investment Management will likely drive innovation. Management is putting a strong focus on integrating advanced AI and ML capabilities. This will drive long-term benefits. WDAY’s solid customer wins in education, healthcare, financial Services, retail and hospitality verticals are driving the top line.

Workday has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 12.6% and 21.1%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the last 30 days.

Exact Sciences Corp.

Exact Sciences continues to benefit from strong adoption of Cologuard among providers, health systems and payers. Building on this momentum, the new Cologuard Plus was introduced, which quickly gained Medicare coverage, pricing and inclusion in quality measure guidelines.

EXAS marked another significant launch from its pipeline with Oncodetect, advancing the field of MRD testing. EXAS’ Precision Oncology team secured Medicare reimbursement for Oncodetect, opening access for cancer patients. Additionally, EXAS aims to improve customer experience through its proprietary ExactNexus technology platform.

Exact Sciences has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.4% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.1% over the last 30 days.

Evercore Inc.

Evercore’s ongoing efforts to expand its advisory client base and diversify revenue sources are expected to support top-line growth in the upcoming period. Further, EVR’s strong liquidity position will support capital-distribution activities through dividend hikes and active share repurchase programs. A rebound in mergers and acquisitions and a robust pipeline will likely drive EVR’s investment banking revenues.

Evercore has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 17.4% and 34.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the last 30 days.

Coeur Mining Inc.

Coeur Mining operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. CDE’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. CDE also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada.

Coeur Mining has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 88.3% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.8% over the last 30 days.

