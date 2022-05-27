5 Growth Stocks For Your June 2022 Watchlist

Are These The Best Growth Stocks To Buy Right Now?

There’s no question that the stock market has taken quite a beating in recent months. And many of the top growth stocks are down along with it. Thus, some may find investing in these growth names less appealing compared to when the pandemic first started. Now, with the Fed taking a more aggressive stance on both interest rate hikes and tapering, it’s natural that investors are bearish on these stocks.

But that doesn’t mean these are not great investments. Perhaps, what you need is a longer investment horizon. Investing in growth stocks involves having a long-term mindset. And adopting a long-term mindset will help you sift through the noise in the stock market and focus on the underlying business instead of the volatility of stock prices.

With so much uncertainty continuing to loom over the stock market today, finding the best growth stocks to buy can be challenging. With the Nasdaq solidly in bear market territory and the S&P 500 dipping more than 15% from its record high, would now be a good time to put money into these stocks? If you believe so, here are five growth stocks to watch right now.

Growth Stocks To Watch In June 2022

Nvidia

When looking for top growth stocks to buy, graphics specialist Nvidia would often come to mind. The semiconductor giant reported better-than-expected figures earlier this week. From the latest quarterly report, revenue came in 46% higher at $8.29 billion. While the growth rate is lower than the previous quarter’s 53%, revenue still beat expectations of $8.1 billion. All in all, the company cites continuous strength in its gaming section. In detail, sales were driven by the GeForce RTX 30 Series, which remains the company’s best gaming product cycle in history.

What’s more, reports said Cathie Wood purchased nearly 250,000 shares of NVDA stock across three ETFs, with the bulk of shares going towards her flagship fund. If anything, her latest investment in Nvidia may signal that this may be a good time to initiate a position for a long-term hold. Considering the upbeat quarter and Wood’s latest investment, would you be doing the same?

Shopify

E-commerce innovator Shopify emerged as the pandemic darling, but its first-quarter report sent its shares falling. But before we give this stock a pass, let’s take a closer look at the most recent fiscal report. For the quarter, revenue came in 22% higher year-over-year to $1.2 billion. Additionally, its monthly recurring revenue also improved to $105.2 million, up 17% year-over-year. Admittedly, these figures may not be as exhilarating as those during the early stages of the pandemic. However, it does not change the fact that Shopify is still growing in the right direction.

Similar to other hypergrowth names, SHOP stock has plunged more than 70% year to date. And with the stock trading at nearly its lowest price-to-sales ratio in the last five years, it could make SHOP stock a compelling investment to have in the stock market today. More importantly, the company has an upcoming 10-for-1 stock split in late June, contingent on shareholder approval. Could this be a catalyst to push the stock higher? In light of all these, would SHOP stock make your list of top growth stocks to buy in June 2022?

Sea

Southeast Asian tech giant Sea is one of the growth names that caught many investors’ attention during the pandemic. The company has three core businesses spanning the e-commerce, digital entertainment, and digital payments markets. Shopee, its e-commerce platform, is the largest in the region. Also, Shopee was the top e-commerce brand in YouGov’s “Best Global Brands 2021” and ranked sixth overall. Similar to other growth stocks on this list, the company also reported generally positive first-quarter financials earlier this month.

For the quarter, the company posted a total GAAP revenue of $2.9 billion, an increase of 64.4% year-over-year. Total gross profit was $1.2 billion, up by 81.3% year-over-year. This was driven by gross orders that totaled 1.9 billion, increasing by over 70% year-over-year. In Southeast Asia and Taiwan respectively, Shopee continues to rank first in the Shopping category by average monthly active users and total time spent in-app for the first quarter of 2022. With that in mind, would you add SE stock to your portfolio right now?

Upstart

Upstart was no doubt one of the best performing growth stocks during the second half of 2021. After all, it’s not often that we have a fintech startup that has 1,000% revenue growth and most importantly, profitable. As you may be aware, UPST stock surged nearly 800% at its peak since it went public. However, it has given back all its gains and is currently trading below its IPO price.

Much of the reason for Upstart’s big decline was the negative reaction from investors regarding its full-year outlook. Previously, the company anticipated revenue of $1.4 billion this year, but the company now expects it to come in at $1.25 billion. Not to mention, an economic downturn could materially impact its results. However, it is also comforting to know that more lending partners are signing on to use Upstart’s platform to underwrite loans. Considering its valuation today, would you say that UPST stock is worth the risk?

Adobe

Last but not least, we will be taking a look at Adobe. The company is well known for its Creative Cloud software. This includes but is not limited to its Adobe Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud offerings. Together, these platforms help clients design content and deliver personalized experiences to consumers across websites, mobile apps, and email. From its latest quarterly report, the company managed to achieve record revenue for the quarter with $4.26 billion, a 9% growth year-over-year.

Like other growth stocks on this list, Adobe has been under pressure as its growth rate slows. But it is also at times like this where certain investors believe Adobe could be a value play in this volatile market. Not to forget, the company’s new products for 3D design and augmented reality could make Adobe a key player in the metaverse space. And that put Adobe in front of a massive opportunity. Given that ADBE stock is now trading at a more attractive valuation, would you include it on your watchlist?

