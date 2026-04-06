5 Growth Stocks to Buy for Q2 2026 After a Disappointing Q1

Wall Street is facing hurdles this year after an astonishing bull run of three consecutive years. However, U.S. stock markets faced extreme volatility in first-quarter 2026. As a result, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — tumbled 3.6%, 4.6% and 7%, respectively.

Uncertainty about President Donald Trump’s trade and tariff policies, the outbreak of war in the Middle East between the U.S.-Israel forces and Iran, a complete breakdown of the global crude oil and natural gas supply-chain systems, surging oil prices, and inflationary expectations significantly dented investors’ sentiments.

Despite these headwinds, we have identified five growth stocks that investors should purchase to strengthen their portfolios in the second quarter. Growth investors are primarily focused on stocks with aggressive earnings or revenue growth, which should propel prices higher in the future.

Five such stocks are: Micron Technology Inc. MU, Comfort Systems USA Inc. FIX, HubSpot Inc. HUBS, Guidewire Software Inc. GWRE and Five Below Inc. FIVE. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron Technology Inc.

Micron Technology is benefiting from the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.

MU has become a leader in the AI infrastructure boom due to strong demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions. Record sales in the data center end market and accelerating HBM adoption have been driving MU’s Dynamic Access Random Memory (DRAM) revenues higher.

The growing adoption of AI servers is reshaping the DRAM market as these systems require significantly more memory than traditional servers. This is boosting demand for both high-capacity DIMMs (Dual In-line Memory Module) and low-power server DRAM.

MU is capitalizing on this trend with its leadership in DRAM technology and a strong product roadmap that includes HBM4, slated for volume production in 2026. MU’s investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND ensure that it remains competitive in delivering the performance needed for modern computing.

Micron Technology has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of more than 100% each, respectively, for the current year (ending August 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 70.5% over the last 30 days.

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Comfort Systems USA operates primarily in the commercial and industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets, and performs most of its services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities.

The data center boom, driven by AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing, is fueling demand for specialized HVAC solutions from FIX. Cooling systems for these facilities should deliver precise and reliable performance, prompting investments in advanced technologies such as liquid cooling and modular units.

This segment is becoming a significant growth driver for FIX, offering high-margin opportunities and attracting M&A activity. HVAC firms with capabilities in precision cooling and energy-efficient infrastructure are well-positioned to capture share in this fast-expanding niche.

Comfort Systems USA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 20.3% and 26.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 19.6% in the last 30 days.

HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot is witnessing steady multi-hub adoption from enterprise customers in the premium market. Pricing optimization in HUBS’ starter edition is leading to solid client additions in the lower end of the market.

HUBS has a significant scope in cross-selling its products to the existing customer base. HUBS’ App Marketplace offers a customer-centric solution by making it simple for companies to find and seamlessly connect the integrations to grow their businesses.

HUBS’ AI, which includes cutting-edge features such as AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights, and ChatSpot, is driving more value to its customers. HUBS has integrated HubSpot AI across its entire product suites and customer platform, enabling users to leverage AI features at no additional cost. Pricing optimization and the transition to a seat pricing model are expected to drive customer growth.

HubSpot has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 17.9% and 27%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.1% over the last seven days.

Guidewire Software Inc.

Guidewire Software is benefiting from consistent execution, robust growth and sustained demand for large, multi-year deals that continued in the second-quarter of fiscal 2026. Momentum is improving as AI helps modernize core systems, speed up product development and strengthen relationships with customers and partners.

GWRE’s momentum in Guidewire Cloud bodes well. GWRE’s improving margins and higher operating income and cash flow guidance underscore better efficiency and a solid liquidity position. For fiscal 2026, gross margin is expected to be about 67%, up from the previous view of 66%. GWRE expects ARR for fiscal 2026 to be in the range of $1.229-$1.237 billion.

Guidewire Software has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 20.2% and 35.5%, respectively, for the current year (ending July 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 21.7% in the last seven days.

Five Below Inc.

Five Below is demonstrating clear momentum, underpinned by strong holiday performance and accelerating demand for its trend-right, value-driven assortment. FIVE’s focus on merchandising relevance, customer engagement, and experiential retail is translating into broad-based strength.

The brand continues to resonate with its core teen and pre-teen customers while expanding appeal to a wider value-conscious customer, reinforcing traffic and basket growth. FIVE’s pivotal shift in marketing spend toward digital and social media channels has successfully accelerated store traffic.

Five Below has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.3% and 19.2%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 1.4% over the last seven days.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.