5 Growth Stocks to Buy in March Despite Global Economic Turbulence

U.S. stocks’ bull run halted in February, with Wall Street concluding a volatile month. Investors’ sentiment is likely to remain shaky in March too resulting in volatile trading pattern.

Geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and the consequences of the war against Iran, uncertainties about President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and serious concerns about the continuation of AI trade significantly dented market participants’ confidence.

Despite these headwinds, we have identified five growth stocks that investors should purchase in March to strengthen their portfolios. Growth investors are primarily focused on stocks with aggressive earnings or revenue growth, which should propel prices higher in the future.

Five such stocks are: Micron Technology Inc. MU, Comfort Systems USA Inc. FIX, Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK, HubSpot Inc. HUBS and Sandisk Corp. SNDK. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of A or B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Micron Technology Inc.

Micron Technology has become a leader in the AI infrastructure boom due to strong demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions. Record sales in the data center end market and accelerating HBM adoption have been driving MU’s Dynamic Access Random Memory (DRAM) revenues higher.

The growing adoption of AI servers is reshaping the DRAM market as these systems require significantly more memory than traditional servers. This is boosting demand for both high-capacity DIMMs (Dual In-line Memory Module) and low-power server DRAM. MU is capitalizing on this trend with its leadership in DRAM technology and a strong product roadmap that includes HBM4, slated for volume production in 2026.

Micron’s diversification strategy is also bearing fruit. MU has created a more stable revenue base by shifting its focus away from the more volatile consumer electronics market toward resilient verticals such as automotive and enterprise IT.

As AI adoption accelerates, the demand for advanced memory solutions, such as DRAM and NAND will soar. MU’s investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND ensure that it remains competitive in delivering the performance needed for modern computing.

Micron has an expected revenue and earnings growth rates of more than 100%, each, for the current year (ending August 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 2.7% over the past 30 days.

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Comfort Systems USA operates primarily in the commercial and industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets, and performs most of its services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities.

The data center boom, driven by AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing, is fueling demand for specialized HVAC solutions form FIX. Cooling systems for these facilities should deliver precise and reliable performance, prompting investments in advanced technologies such as liquid cooling and modular units.

This segment is becoming a significant growth driver for FIX, offering high-margin opportunities and attracting M&A activity. HVAC firms with capabilities in precision cooling and energy-efficient infrastructure are well-positioned to capture share in this fast-expanding niche.

Comfort Systems USA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 20.3% and 28.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 11.7% in the past seven days.

Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Deckers Outdoor continues to demonstrate solid momentum, driven by strong execution across its HOKA and UGG brands. HOKA remains the key growth engine, supported by expanding global demand, balanced channel performance and continued market share gains, while UGG is delivering steady growth off a larger base through disciplined marketplace management and brand relevance.

DECK’s international markets are accelerating growth and diversification, strengthening long-term earnings visibility beyond the United States. At the same time, pricing discipline, cost controls and supply-chain efficiencies are supporting margin resilience despite external pressures.

With a strong balance sheet, ongoing share repurchases and continued investment in product innovation and brand building, DECK is well-positioned to sustain growth, and create long-term shareholder value.

Deckers Outdoor has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.5% and 7.4%, respectively, for the next fiscal year (ending March 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the next year’s earnings has improved 6.4% over the past 30 days.

HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot is witnessing steady multi-hub adoption from enterprise customers in the premium market. Pricing optimization in HUBS’ starter edition is leading to solid client additions in the lower end of the market.

HUBS has a significant scope in cross-selling its products to the existing customer base. HUBS’ App Marketplace offers a customer-centric solution by making it simple for companies to find and seamlessly connect the integrations to grow their businesses.

HUBS’ AI, which includes cutting-edge features such as AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights, and ChatSpot, is driving more value to customers. HUBS has integrated HubSpot AI across its entire product suites and customer platform, enabling users to leverage AI features at no additional cost. Pricing optimization and the transition to a seat pricing model are expected to drive customer growth.

HubSpot has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 17.9% and 26.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 7.1% over the past 30 days.

Sandisk Corp.

Sandisk has benefited from the structural shift toward AI computing, which requires significantly more NAND flash storage per deployment compared with traditional workloads. AI training models and inference applications generate massive data volumes that demand high-performance enterprise solid-state drives, while edge devices need greater storage capacity to support on-device AI features.

This creates a favorable demand environment where SNDK can command premium pricing for its advanced technology products while maintaining disciplined supply allocation. The benefits materialized in the fiscal second-quarter performance, with datacenter revenues surging 76% year over year, driven by adoption across cloud hyperscalers and enterprise customers.

Edge revenues climbed 63.2% year over year, as AI-enabled personal computers and mobile devices increased storage requirements per unit. Consumer revenues grew 51.7% year over year on premium product innovations and strategic brand partnerships.

Sandisk's BiCS8 quad-level cell storage product continues to advance through qualification with two major hyperscalers and is expected to generate revenues soon. The extended joint venture agreement with Kioxia Corporation through December 2034 positions Sandisk favorably against its peers.

Sandisk has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 94.1% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 57.2% over the past 30 days.

