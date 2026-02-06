5 Growth Stocks to Buy in February to Enhance Your Portfolio Returns

U.S. stock markets have started 2026 on a positive note. All three major stock indexes are trading in positive territory. This trend is likely to continue in January buoyed by the strong fundamentals of the domestic economy, solid fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results, the Fed’s accommodative monetary policies and the evaporation of trade and tariff-related issues.

At this stage, we recommend investing in growth stocks to strengthen your portfolio in February. Growth investors are primarily focused on stocks with aggressive earnings or revenue growth, which should propel their stock prices higher in the future.

Five such stocks are: Micron Technology Inc. MU, MongoDB Inc. MDB, Amphenol Corp. APH, Ciena Corp. CIEN and Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron Technology Inc.

Micron Technology has become a leader in the AI infrastructure boom due to strong demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions. Record sales in the data center end market and accelerating HBM adoption have been driving MU’s Dynamic Access Random Memory (DRAM) revenues higher.

The growing adoption of AI servers is reshaping the DRAM market as these systems require significantly more memory than traditional servers. This is boosting demand for both high-capacity DIMMs (Dual In-line Memory Module) and low-power server DRAM. MU is capitalizing on this trend with its leadership in DRAM technology and a strong product roadmap that includes HBM4, slated for volume production in 2026.

Micron’s diversification strategy is also bearing fruit. MU has created a more stable revenue base by shifting its focus away from the more volatile consumer electronics market toward resilient verticals such as automotive and enterprise IT.

As AI adoption accelerates, the demand for advanced memory solutions, such as DRAM and NAND will soar. MU’s investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND ensure that it remains competitive in delivering the performance needed for modern computing.

Micron has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 96.1% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending August 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.0.1% over the last 30 days.

MongoDB Inc.

MongoDB has scaled its Atlas platform beyond database management into analytics, emphasizing developer-friendly interfaces and distributed architectures. MDB targets agile development and modern workloads to derive benefits from the new generative AI world.

MDB has benefited from continued platform adoption across enterprises and startups. Its upmarket focus with larger enterprises likely supported deal sizes and sales efficiency, while the self-serve channel continued to expand, driving efficient mid-market customer acquisition.

Product initiatives during the period were still in the early stages of rollout. MDB introduced new Voyage AI embedding models and launched the Model Context Protocol Server in public preview, extending integrations with tools such as GitHub Copilot and Anthropic Claude. These moves strengthened MDB’s positioning in AI-driven applications.

MongoDB has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 17.8% and 17.2%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.2% over the last seven days.

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol benefits from a diversified business model. Its strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst. The company is a dominant force in AI-powered data center interconnects, commanding an estimated 33% market share. APH’s advanced fiber-optic and high-density interconnect solutions are now essential for hyperscale data centers and 5G deployments.

Increased spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH’s top-line growth. Apart from Defense, Amphenol’s prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across Commercial Air, Industrial, and IT Datacom. Solid demand for high-speed and power interconnect products, which are critical components in next-generation IT systems, creates a long-term growth opportunity.

Rising AI workloads and cloud infrastructure upgrades are fueling demand for high-speed interconnects. This momentum is expected to support the Communications Solutions segment. Electrification in transportation and increasing electronic content in medical devices are driving the adoption of APH’s cable assemblies and sensor-based systems. These drivers are expected to support steady growth in the Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment.

Amphenol has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 34.9% and 29.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 6.4% in the last 30 days.

Ciena Corp.

Ciena’s fiscal fourth-quarter reflected year-over-year 20% top-line gains, 69.5% EPS growth and a record $5 million order backlog, driven by accelerating AI-led demand from cloud and service provider customers. Driven by strong cloud and service provider momentum, CIEN has gained 2 points of optical market share year to date and expects further gains in 2026.

Networking Platforms revenues rose 22% to $1.05 billion, driven by 19% Optical growth on a 72% RLS surge and 49% growth in Routing and Switching from DCOM demand. CIEN lifted its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $5.7-$6.1 billion, nearly 24% growth at the midpoint, up from the prior 17%, on strong demand from cloud, DCI, and AI infrastructure.

Increased network traffic, higher demand for bandwidth, and adoption of cloud architectures remain the key growth drivers as the company expects to improve its profitability with a balanced mix of new and existing customers. CIEN’s portfolio, including WaveLogic, RLS, Navigator, and Interconnect Solutions, remains a recognized industry standard, with WaveLogic 6 and RLS giving it an 18 - 24 month technology lead and strong positioning to serve global AI network opportunities.

Ciena has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 24.1% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending October 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 20.2% in the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Seagate Technology has been witnessing strong execution amid intensified cloud and AI demand. Management highlighted that modern data centers increasingly need solutions that balance performance with cost efficiency, a trend that strongly favors Seagate’s roadmap. STX’s areal-density-driven strategy aligns well with the long-term growth of AI-generated data, suggesting sustained demand beyond short-term cycles.

STX’s high-capacity nearline production is largely booked through 2026, with long-term contracts providing strong demand visibility through 2027. Advancing aerial density remains a major strength for STX and a key driver of progress across the entire hard drive industry.

STX’s aerial density roadmap ensures a lasting TCO advantage for hard drives over alternative technologies. Customers recognize the value of higher-capacity HAMR drives as the most efficient solution to meet growing AI-driven data storage demands.

In September 2025, STX announced an alliance with Acronis to provide MSPs and enterprises with secure, scalable storage for AI-driven data growth. Seagate and Acronis will offer Acronis Archival Storage, a secure, compliant, cost-efficient S3 solution using Seagate’s Lyve Cloud. Designed for MSPs and regulated sectors, it provides long-term data storage with enterprise-grade security, predictable costs and full compliance support.

Seagate Technology has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 24.6% and 55.9%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 11.8% over the last 30 days.

