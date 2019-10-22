5 Growth Stock Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

This is a key week for big cap earnings reports. Over 600 companies are reporting, among them nearly a quarter of the S&P 500.

And while there will be some big technology and industrial names reporting, including one of the FAANG companies, there are a bunch of other popular growth stocks who will also report.

Growth has outperformed value for several years now. Over the summer, however, growth stocks took a brief break as money rotated into value stocks.

Many growth stocks are now cheaper than they were earlier in the year.

Could this be a buying opportunity?

5 Growth Stocks to Watch This Week

1. Chipotle CMG is back and hotter than ever. Shares have soared 97% in 2019. It’s far from cheap, with a forward P/E of 62. Is it back to re-claim its crown of king of the restaurants?

2. Skechers SKX has had an up and down year as fears of tariffs on shoes has added volatility. But it has beat 4 quarters in a row and has been churning out attractive products the last few quarters.

3. iRobot IRBT hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s an impressive streak. Shares hit new 5-year highs in early 2019 but have been on the decline ever since, falling 33% year-to-date. It’s now trading with a forward P/E of just 22. Is this a buying opportunity?

4. Tractor Supply TSCO has bounced back from the dark days of 2017. Shares are up 58% over the last 2 years but have pulled back off recent highs after missing last quarter. Is it still one of America’s premier retailers?

5. Tesla TSLA has missed three quarters in a row but fans of Elon Musk are willing to forgive the company again and again. However, shares are no longer the darling of Wall Street. They’re down 22% over the last 2 years. Is Tesla set to surprise the cynics this quarter?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.