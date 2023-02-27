5 Grocery Staples to Buy at Aldi and Save Money

Groceries are one of the expenses that many Americans have been feeling the pinch on. The Consumer Price Index Summary report of Jan. 12 noted that the cost of "food at home" (meaning groceries) was up 11.8% between December 2021 and December 2022. If you're trying to cut your grocery spending, one technique to try is changing where you shop for food.

If you're lucky enough to live in an area with an Aldi store, I recommend stopping in. Aldi is a lower-cost grocery store with 2,277 locations in the U.S., and shopping there offers opportunities to save on your grocery bill -- but they may not be quite what you're expecting.

Aldi doesn't accept manufacturer's coupons, and you can't save by buying in bulk like you would at Costco or Sam's Club. Instead, customers save money at Aldi by buying products they won't find anywhere else -- more than 90% of its products are made by Aldi-exclusive brands. As these items aren't heavily advertised the way a big national (or international) brand is, the money saved by the brands is passed on to you. And in fact, Aldi is a great place to pick up a lot of staple grocery items to keep in your pantry, fridge, or freezer, ready to help you cook a meal. Check out these items at Aldi, and keep more cash in your checking account.

1. Peanut butter

Peanut butter is definitely a staple food in my household, and switching from buying a big brand-name peanut butter to trying store brands has been one tiny way I've been cutting my grocery bill down. Peanut butter is also an inexpensive source of meatless protein, so if you're trying to save money on food, eating more of it can help you cut back on meat. Aldi sells both creamy and crunchy peanut butter, as well as organic peanut butter. Something for everyone!

2. Tortillas

Depending on what kinds of recipes you like to make, tortillas might be a frequent buy for you. They're another versatile food, and Aldi offers a nice variety of corn and flour tortillas and other flatbreads. You can even find gluten-free and keto diet tortillas and wraps.

3. Canned tomatoes

I make a lot of soups, and canned tomatoes are the perfect staple to keep on hand for this purpose. You might also go through a lot of canned tomatoes if you like chili or want a shortcut to making your own tomato sauce. At Aldi, you can find basic canned diced tomatoes, but if you want some variety in your pantry, it also stocks stewed and crushed tomatoes, as well as tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano.

4. Fresh pasta

Is there anything easier than packaged fresh pasta for dinner? It cooks in about five minutes, and if you buy it and want to keep it for longer, you can stick it in the freezer for a later date (and even cook it without needing to thaw it first). Aldi's selection of filled fresh pasta includes cheese tortelloni, mushroom tortelloni, and spinach ravioli. These are very tasty in addition to being inexpensive.

5. Spices and seasoning mixes

I tend to spend extra time (and sometimes extra money) in the spices aisle at Trader Joe's, but I recently discovered that Aldi is also a great place to buy these. I ran out of everything bagel seasoning and found that Aldi carries it, too. And while you may not find fine saffron at Aldi, you will find staple spices like cinnamon, oregano, and chili powder, along with various seasoning mixes for different cuisines.

We all have to eat, so it's in your best interest to save money on groceries where you can. Try shopping with a grocery rewards credit card to earn cash back, and check out Aldi for these basic grocery staples.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.