5 Grocery Items That You Can Buy for Cheap at Gas Stations

Did you forget to grab your favorite snack during your weekly grocery shopping trip? You might be able to pick it up, along with other grocery items, at your local gas station instead. And sometimes, it might just be cheaper.

Gas stations typically offer a range of smaller-sized portions of candy and packaged snacks, drinks, and frozen meals or treats. Some even sell fresh foods, including produce, dairy, and ready-to-eat hot meals. Not all gas stations carry the same items, so make sure to check out your nearby gas station before making your next grocery trip.

1. Candy and Packaged Snacks

Packaged goodies like candy, nuts, chips, and pretzels are a gas station staple. Snacks and candy aren’t always a better deal at the gas station, but some gas stations have their own rewards programs that allow shoppers to save money on fuel, snacks, and other items. For example, the Circle K membership program offers rewards ranging from fuel discounts to getting every sixth item free on select snacks.

2. Beverages

Gas stations often carry a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and often promote deals where you can get a discounted beverage with a fuel purchase. These can even be lower than grocery store prices. Another way to save is to buy generic or store-brand products, which are usually cheaper than name-brand items.

3. Fruits and Vegetables

Not all gas stations carry fresh fruits and vegetables, and the ones that do typically have them near the front doors and registers. QuikTrip usually has bananas near the checkout, and GetGo Café + Market locations have bananas, apples, and oranges near the register, according to Partnership For a Healthier America.

PHA added that Love’s Travel Stops and Pilot Flying J will also have a wide selection of fruits and veggies, and Kwik Trip will sometimes carry twenty types of fresh produce. These bigger chains typically have daily deals and special promotions to score an even lower price.

4. Ice Cream and Dairy

Not every dairy item, like milk, will be a good deal at a gas station, but you might be able to find ice cream, yogurt, and cheese at a lower price. Check Gas stations will sometimes mark down items that are close to their expiration date.

5. Hot Food Items

Some gas stations will sell full meals, including burgers, chicken strips, or even sushi. Others will have pizza, burritos, hot dogs, and nachos that they stick under food warmers for a quick and easy meal. These foods can only stay under warmers for a certain amount of time, and then they’re thrown away. If it’s near the limit, you may be able to get a discount.

