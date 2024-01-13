5 Grocery Items That Will Be Cheaper in 2024 (Hopefully)

If grocery shopping often felt like playing roulette with our expenses in 2023, wandering the aisles and hoping that the prices of eggs and other staples would feel reasonably affordable, the new year brings new hope for grocery prices.

Though factors like global events, climate change, and inflation have contributed to sticker prices that cause sticker shock near the frozen food section, experts believe that certain food items might see price drops in 2024.

Eggs

Whether we like them fried or scrambled, in an omelet or hard boiled, eggs are an easy-to-cook, highly versatile source of protein. Unfortunately, the past few years have seen a spike in egg prices, with costs rising by nearly 50% in 2022 alone. But in the riddle of why eggs got so expensive, we know that chickens — or their health, at least — come first. With a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) impacting the health of chickens, egg production experienced a costly slowdown.

However, Dr. David P. Anderson, a professor of agricultural economics at Texas A&M University, comes bearing good news: Quoted in a Better Homes and Gardens article about grocery prices, Anderson suggests that, depending on what happens with HPAI, chicken-related production could resume at normal levels. If this sunny-side-up prediction holds, eggs might drop in price by roughly 14.7%

Coffee

Java lovers can also rejoice at some lower costs of their cherished beans. According to the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook report, increased supply of Arabica and Robusta coffee from areas like Brazil, Vietnam and Columbia could drive reductions in prices.

Fish and Seafood

Seafood fans who may have held off on purchasing some of their favorite fishy delectables because of cost will be happy to know that strong harvests for Alaskan sockeye salmon can bring price reductions for customers. Per The National Processor, a magazine specializing in meat and poultry processing news, the seafood market is poised to rebound with an ease in inflation. Although the harvest and availability of certain undersea delicacies, like crab, will ultimately impact pricing.

Fruits and Vegetables

Just as factors like climate change can determine the culinary bounty under the sea, weather around the world will shape the prices of fresh fruits and vegetables. Still, there’s reason to be hopeful: The BHG piece suggests that it may be cheaper to check out the fresh fruit stands this year.

Cereal and Baked Goods

Breakfast doesn’t have to be reduced to the foods we use to start our days — not when so many cereals and baked goods taste so good. Treating ourselves to breakfast at any time of day might be more cost effective in 2024, with the prices of some cereals and baked goods expected to decrease.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Grocery Items That Will Be Cheaper in 2024 (Hopefully)

