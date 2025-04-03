5 Grocery Items To Buy Now Before Tariffs Raise Prices This Spring

President Donald Trump has certainly kept his campaign promises to enact stiff tariffs (taxes on goods exported from other countries into America) upon our trade partners throughout the world. Particularly consequential are his 25% tariffs on all goods from both Canada and Mexico — to offset those stiff tariffs, Canada and Mexico will increase the price of their goods. As a result, the American consumer pays more, including at the grocery store.

For those who found the wildly escalating egg prices of the last year to simply be too much, here are some grocery items you’d be wise to stock up on before tariff hikes edge them out of your price range.

Alcohol

Per Delish, not only is Modelo (a Mexican brand) the top-selling beer in America, but so much of the wheat and barley that are used in the production of American beers are exported from Canada. Moreover, a number of popular whiskeys hail from Canada. What’s that mean? Bar tabs and beer runs are about to get much more expensive.

Avocados

As Better Homes & Gardens predicted in December 2024 when the threat of tariffs loomed large, avocado prices are now expected to skyrocket egg-style this summer. Why? Per Delish, 90% of avocados in America are exported from Mexico.

Cereal

Delish reported that $1.31 billion dollars’ worth of wheat, barley and oats (i.e., everything necessary to make cereal) comes annually from Canada. As such, it’s likely best to stock up on cereal now before tariffs make breakfast much pricier.

Maple syrup

Perhaps a bit obvious, but obvious for a reason — Canadian maple syrup is expected to be rather expensive this summer, post-tariffs.

Meat Products

The world’s largest meat exporter to America? Canada. Before the summer barbecues begin, it might be wise to keep your freezer well stocked with your favorite cuts.

