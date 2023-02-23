5 Great Gluten-Free Products You Can Find at Trader Joe's

Following a gluten-free diet is not an easy thing to do. It can make eating at restaurants a challenge, and it could easily put a strain on your budget.

In fact, you may find that your credit card bills start to soar once you swap standard grocery purchases for those that are gluten-free. But if you have a medical condition that requires you to go this route, then you may have no choice but to pay up.

Thankfully, Trader Joe's carries a host of gluten-free items you may find appetizing. And because Trader Joe's is known for its competitive prices, you may find that these buys don't even break the bank.

1. Gluten-Free Pizza Crusts

Making your own pizza can be a heck of a lot less expensive than ordering one in -- especially if you need yours to be gluten-free. Trader Joe's sells frozen gluten-free pizza crusts for $5.99 a pop. Pile on the toppings and enjoy a feast at a fraction of the cost of a delivery order.

2. Gluten-Free Breaded Shrimp

The problem with most types of breaded shrimp -- or breaded anything, really -- is that it's apt to not be friendly to anyone who's gluten-free. Trader Joe's, however, offers a 12-ounce package of gluten-free breaded shrimp for $9.99. You can cook it with a grain that works for your diet and layer on vegetables for a hearty, robust meal. You can also find gluten-free pasta to mix it into.

3. Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is the kind of emergency meal it always pays to have on hand, whether for yourself or for your kids. And if you need that meal to be gluten-free, you're in luck. Trader Joe's sells a 12-ounce package for just $3.69. It features a delicious four-cheese blend as well as a gluten-free bechamel sauce.

4. Gluten-Free Joe-Joe's Chocolate Vanilla Creme Cookies

If you're a fan of Oreo cookies, then you're apt to love Joe-Joe's. They're basically the Trader Joe's version of an Oreo. And you can find a gluten-free version of them at the store so you can satisfy your cravings for something sweet without having to spend a small fortune at your local gluten-free bakery (if such an establishment even exists in your neck of the woods). A 12.5-ounce box of gluten-free Joe-Joe's will cost you just $4.29, which is comparable to the cost of a standard box of cookies.

5. Gluten-Free Granola Loaded Fruit & Nut

Many breakfast cereals unfortunately are not devoid of gluten. If you've been struggling to fill your cereal bowl, check out this delicious Trader Joe's concoction. It features coconut, raisins, apricots, and a host of other yummy ingredients. A 12-ounce box costs just $3.99.

Whether you follow a gluten-free diet because you want to or because you need to for medical reasons, you don't have to spend down your checking account on groceries to stay well-fed. All you need to do is load up the next time you pay a visit to Trader Joe's.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.