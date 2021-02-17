5 Global ETFs Riding on Best Winning Streak in 17 Years

Global stocks are on track for their longest winning streak in 17 years on reflation trade. This is especially true as the MSCI World Index, which includes a range of equities in 23 developed market countries, rallied for the 12 consecutive days for the first time since January 2004 (see: all the World ETFs here).



The wider rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the likelihood of another U.S. stimulus will expedite the pandemic-hit global economy, boosting investors’ confidence. Continued monetary stimulus, better-than-expected earnings as well as easing of lockdowns and stricter measures around the world added to the strength.



The spike in commodity prices, especially oil, is also driving the global stocks higher. Notably, oil price jumped to a 13-month high as the cold blast raised concerns over supply disruption, shutting oil refineries and forcing restrictions from natural gas pipeline operators. Oil production in Texas, the largest crude-producing state in the country, dropped as much as one million barrels a day. The industrial metals are also surging on optimism over the economic recovery. Copper climbed to the highest since 2012, platinum jumped to six-year high and tin extended a dramatic surge (read: Platinum Hits 6-Year Highs: ETFs to Tap the Rally).



Further, the 10-year Treasury yields topped 1.27% for the first time in 11 months. Rising yields indicate strong appetite for riskier assets that would continue to drive the stock rally.



While many global ETFs have been soaring, we highlight five ETFs that are leading the space so far this year. These are also expected to continue outperforming, provided the fundamentals remain intact.



Global X Thematic Growth ETF GXTG – Up 34%



This ETF seeks to provide broad exposure to disruptive macro trends arising from technological advancements, changing demographics and consumer preferences, or evolving needs for infrastructure and other finite resources through a portfolio of ETFs selected from the Global X Thematic Growth family. It tracks the Solactive Thematic Growth Index and holds 7 ETFs in its basket with Cannabis ETF POTX taking the largest share at 30.7%. The fund has amassed $72.8 million in its asset base while trades in an average daily volume of 36,000 shares. It charges 50 bps in annual fees.



SoFi Gig Economy ETF GIGE – Up 30.2%



This actively managed fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by providing exposure to companies involved in the revolutionary shift toward a “gig” economy — a free-market system comprising freelancers and shared resources, such as transport and real estate. It holds 69 stocks in its basket and has accumulated $38.6 million in its asset base. The product charges 59 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 32,000 shares (read: 6 Best Active ETFs of 2020).



iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF IRBO – Up 29.3%



This ETF offers equal-weight exposure to companies at the forefront of robotics and artificial intelligence innovation by tracking the NYSE FactSet Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index. It is home to 111 stocks with key holdings in information technology with 58.1% share while communication round out the next spot at 21.1% allocation. The product has AUM of $378.3 million and charges 47 bps in annual fees. It trades in volume of 119,000 shares a day on average.



Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF NERD – Up 28.8%



This fund offers exposure to 33 esports & digital entertainment stocks by tracking the Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports Index. The index consists of a modified equal-weighted portfolio of globally listed companies that are actively involved in the competitive video gaming industry. NERD has gathered $99.5 million in its asset base while trading in an average daily volume of 71,000 shares. It charges 50 bps in annual fees and expenses (read: A Thorough Guide to Video Gaming ETFs).



Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF LOUP – Up 26.7%



This product follows the Loup Frontier Tech Index, which measures the performance of companies that influence the future of technology including Artificial Intelligence, computer perception, robotics, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, and mixed/augmented reality. It holds 30 securities in its basket and charges 70 bps in annual fees. About 64.8% of the portfolio is dominated by information technology while industrials and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots. LOUP has AUM of $79.4 million and trades in an average daily volume of 38.000 shares.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.