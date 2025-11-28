5 Gap Items Smart Seniors Should Stock Up on This Black Friday

Black Friday means deep discounts at the Gap. Pre-Black Friday sales are already in full swing, but the main event will likely bring magical savings to those on a fixed income. This is your chance to score money-saving deals on winter essentials and more.

Here’s a look at five Gap items bargain-savvy seniors won’t want to miss on Black Friday.

Sweatshirts

Price: $23 to $27

A winter essential, the Gap is stocked with comfy sweatshirts to hibernate in.

For example, women might opt for the VintageSoft Raglan Sweatshirt — regularly priced at $59.95 — offered in six colors. Originally priced at $69.95, men might choose the Heavyweight Oversized Sweatshirt in one of four available colors — or stock up on them all.

Sweaters

Price: $63

If last year’s sweaters have seen better days, get rid of them and load up on new ones from the Gap.

Available in three colors, the CashSoft Quarter-Zip Pullover Sweater — regularly priced at $79.95 — offers casual comfort with a polish look.

Pajamas

Price: $25

‘Tis the season for comfort, so having soft, warm pajamas is a must.

Men might want to pick up an Adult Poplin Poplin Pajama Set this Black Friday— regularly priced at $64.95 — offered in two different navy blue styles.

Winter Accessories

Price: $9 to $19

If your old winter essentials have seen better days, Black Friday is the time to upgrade.

Polished and elegant, this unisex CashSoft Cable-Knit Scarf — regularly priced at $49.95 — is available in Modern Red, Ivory Frost and Light Heather Gray. Another essential, these unisex CashSoft Gloves are offered in five easy-to-match colors, regularly priced at $24.95.

Coats

Price: $67 to $107

If you’re in the market for a winter coat, Black Friday at the Gap can likely deliver a quality product at a nearly unbelievable price.

For example, the men’s Recycled Heavyweight Puffer Jacket — offered in six colors — is regularly priced at $168. Available in Terra Brown and black, women might opt for the Belted Long Puffer Coat, regularly priced at $268.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

