5 Frugal Living Tips From the Past That Are Worth Bringing Back

There are a lot of ways to save money these days: automate your savings, download an app to track your finances, and set alerts on your phone for when someone in your neighborhood might be giving away an item for free. All of these methods are great for keeping some dough in your pocket, however, all of them are very of “the now.”

For You: 8 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Up Next: Here’s How to Build an Emergency Fund Without Blowing Your Budget

Generations before the internet and smartphones, people have found unique and creative ways to live on a budget and still make ends meet. Some of those ways of being thrifty still work in modern times and might actually be worth continuing to practice.

Here are five frugal living tips from the past that are worth bringing back to put more money in your pocket, according to experts.

Reuse Old Containers

If you get something in a glass, metal tin, or plastic container, instead of throwing it out when the original contents are gone, why not reuse it to store other things in the future?

“Who needs to spend money on containers when you can use sour cream or yogurt tubs to store leftovers, pack a lunch, or organize screws in the shed?” posed Missy Rakes with the Grateful Little Honey Bee.

“Wash out glass bottles to make a flower vase or turn a 2-liter bottle into a bird feeder,” Rakes suggested. “The sky’s the limit here and remember, any container that you save is money in the bank.”

Learn More: Dave Ramsey Says This is the Best Way to Pay Off Debt

Switch From Cloth Towels

Paper towels are costly, especially for a household item where you only get one use out of it. Instead, consider switching to cloth towels that can be used multiple times and washed in between uses.

“Paper towels might seem cheap enough but over time they work out much more expensive than reusable alternatives,” according to Tuppenny of Tuppennys Fireplace. “You pay more upfront for items like microfiber cloths and beeswax wraps but over time you will save money.”

Use Coupons and Discounts

You might not be picking up many newspapers and hunting for coupons, but there are plenty of discounts out there, if you know where to look, both in person and online.

“Keep an eye out for promotional offers, discount codes, and paper coupons that can significantly reduce your expenses,” said Merissa Alink in the Little House Living blog.

“Many retailers and online platforms regularly provide discounts on various products,” added Alink. “Additionally, loyalty programs and cashback apps can further enhance your savings.”

Eat Less Meat

Not that you have to cut out meat altogether, though, that will help you save even more but reducing the amount of beef, chicken, and pork in your diet will help save some extra bucks in your pocket. Plus, you’ll be eating similarly to your grandparents, who saw meat as a specialty item rather than a staple of the dinner plate.

“Meat being the more expensive ingredient in many meals, it makes sense to incorporate some meatless meals into your weekly menu plan,” explained Tuppenny. “Mac and cheese, vegetarian chili, tuna pasta tray bake are all super cheap meatless meals.”

Make Your Cleaning Products

Creating your own cleaning products is a frugal and eco-friendly alternative to commercially available cleaners, according to Alink.

“Basic ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, lemon, and essential oils can be used to make effective cleaning solutions for various surfaces,” Alink said. “These DIY cleaners are budget-friendly and will help you eliminate the need for purchasing multiple specialized cleaning products.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Frugal Living Tips From the Past That Are Worth Bringing Back

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.