5 Freelance Jobs That Are on the Rise — and 5 That Are Becoming Less Popular

The number of Americans participating in freelance work is growing. According to a recent report from Upwork, 39% of the U.S. workforce, or 60 million Americans, performed freelance work in the past year.

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

More: How to Guard Your Wealth From a Potential Banking Crisis With Gold

If you're looking to join the growing ranks of freelancers, either to replace your full-time gig or as a source of side income, it's useful to know which types of jobs are in increasing demand, and which jobs are becoming less popular to hire for.

Here's a look at the freelance jobs that are on the rise -- as well as those that are becoming less popular -- as identified by FlexJobs.

Top Freelance Jobs on the Rise

Jobs in these categories saw an increase in job postings of at least 28% from January 2022 to December 2022, FlexJobs reported.

1. Communications

Job growth from January to December 2022: 71% increase

2. Bookkeeping

Job growth from January to December 2022: 66% increase

3. Graphic Design

Job growth from January to December 2022: 33% increase

Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness?

4. Accounting & Finance

Job growth from January to December 2022: 30% increase

5. Marketing

Job growth from January to December 2022: 28% increase

Top Freelance Jobs on the Decline

The number of job postings in these categories decreased over the past year, so are likely not the best options to pursue if you are starting a new freelance career.

1. Education & Training

Job decline from January to December 2022: 26% decrease

2. Customer Service

Job decline from January to December 2022: 21% decrease

3. Medical & Health

Job decline from January to December 2022: 20% decrease

4. HR & Recruiting

Job decline from January to December 2022: 13% decrease

5. Project Management

Job decline from January to December 2022: 6% decrease

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Freelance Jobs That Are on the Rise — and 5 That Are Becoming Less Popular

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.