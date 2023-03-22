Personal Finance

5 Freelance Jobs That Are on the Rise — and 5 That Are Becoming Less Popular

March 22, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

The number of Americans participating in freelance work is growing. According to a recent report from Upwork, 39% of the U.S. workforce, or 60 million Americans, performed freelance work in the past year.

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
More: How to Guard Your Wealth From a Potential Banking Crisis With Gold

If you're looking to join the growing ranks of freelancers, either to replace your full-time gig or as a source of side income, it's useful to know which types of jobs are in increasing demand, and which jobs are becoming less popular to hire for.

Here's a look at the freelance jobs that are on the rise -- as well as those that are becoming less popular -- as identified by FlexJobs.

Home office stock photo

Top Freelance Jobs on the Rise

Jobs in these categories saw an increase in job postings of at least 28% from January 2022 to December 2022, FlexJobs reported.

Handsome mature man in wheelchair with smartphone in home office, making a phone call.

1. Communications

  • Job growth from January to December 2022: 71% increase
African Professional Chartered Accountant Woman Doing Tax.

2. Bookkeeping

  • Job growth from January to December 2022: 66% increase
graphic designer working with a tablet

3. Graphic Design

  • Job growth from January to December 2022: 33% increase

Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness?

Senior Taiwanese man with eyeglasses sitting in dining room at home and calculating bills for paying.

4. Accounting & Finance

  • Job growth from January to December 2022: 30% increase
cafe, laptop, researching, woman

5. Marketing

  • Job growth from January to December 2022: 28% increase
Mature adult woman working at home (laptop, document, negative emotions) stock photo

Top Freelance Jobs on the Decline

The number of job postings in these categories decreased over the past year, so are likely not the best options to pursue if you are starting a new freelance career.

Experienced teacher or professor explaining chemistry or other science over internet to students.

1. Education & Training

  • Job decline from January to December 2022: 26% decrease
Shot of an attractive young businesswoman wearing headsets and working on a computer at home.

2. Customer Service

  • Job decline from January to December 2022: 21% decrease
Close Up of a Female Chatting in a Video Call with Her Black Male Family Doctor on Smartphone from Living Room.

3. Medical & Health

  • Job decline from January to December 2022: 20% decrease
man with earphones for job interview working remotely.

4. HR & Recruiting

  • Job decline from January to December 2022: 13% decrease
Professional African american copywriter talking about new project on mobile earning money online.

5. Project Management

  • Job decline from January to December 2022: 6% decrease

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Freelance Jobs That Are on the Rise — and 5 That Are Becoming Less Popular

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.