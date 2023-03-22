5 Freelance Jobs That Are on the Rise — and 5 That Are Becoming Less Popular

The number of Americans participating in freelance work is growing. According to a recent report from Upwork, 39% of the U.S. workforce, or 60 million Americans, performed freelance work in the past year.
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
More: How to Guard Your Wealth From a Potential Banking Crisis With Gold
If you're looking to join the growing ranks of freelancers, either to replace your full-time gig or as a source of side income, it's useful to know which types of jobs are in increasing demand, and which jobs are becoming less popular to hire for.
Here's a look at the freelance jobs that are on the rise -- as well as those that are becoming less popular -- as identified by FlexJobs.
Top Freelance Jobs on the Rise
Jobs in these categories saw an increase in job postings of at least 28% from January 2022 to December 2022, FlexJobs reported.
1. Communications
- Job growth from January to December 2022: 71% increase
2. Bookkeeping
- Job growth from January to December 2022: 66% increase
3. Graphic Design
- Job growth from January to December 2022: 33% increase
Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness?
4. Accounting & Finance
- Job growth from January to December 2022: 30% increase
5. Marketing
- Job growth from January to December 2022: 28% increase
Top Freelance Jobs on the Decline
The number of job postings in these categories decreased over the past year, so are likely not the best options to pursue if you are starting a new freelance career.
1. Education & Training
- Job decline from January to December 2022: 26% decrease
2. Customer Service
- Job decline from January to December 2022: 21% decrease
3. Medical & Health
- Job decline from January to December 2022: 20% decrease
4. HR & Recruiting
- Job decline from January to December 2022: 13% decrease
5. Project Management
- Job decline from January to December 2022: 6% decrease
More From GOBankingRates
- 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
- Do You Have a Tax Question? Ask a Tax Pro
- Safeguard Your Retirement From Economic Turbulence
- Here's How To Build a 6-Month Emergency Fund
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Freelance Jobs That Are on the Rise — and 5 That Are Becoming Less Popular
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.