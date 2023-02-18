5 Free Tax Prep Resources for Seniors

April will be here before we know it, which means it's tax season. If you haven't started thinking about how you will file your taxes, now is the time to make a plan. While you can file your taxes independently, taking advantage of free and low-cost resources is best if you know you'll need a little extra assistance. For older Americans, there are several free tax prep resources available. Keep reading to learn more about some free tax preparation resources for seniors.

1. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free in-personal and virtual tax assistance to anyone. However, the organization focuses on assisting taxpayers ages 50 and older with low to moderate incomes. Volunteers are IRS-certified yearly and are located nationwide. For walk-in assistance, you'll need to schedule an appointment in advance.

2. Tax Counseling for the Elderly

Another program worth exploring is the IRS's Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE). This nationwide program is available to individuals ages 60 or older. Interested taxpayers can contact the TCE program to get free tax help. All program volunteers are IRS-certified.

3. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance

Another resource the IRS organizes is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. This program offers free tax help and tax-filing assistance to those who qualify. All program volunteers are IRS-certified. The following taxpayers are eligible for assistance:

Households making $60,000 or less Individuals with disabilities Taxpayers with limited English-speaking abilities

4. IRS Free File

If you're a tech-savvy senior, you may want to use the IRS Free File program to file your federal taxes electronically. You can file your federal tax return at no cost if you meet the qualifications. Those with a household adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less are eligible. It's worth noting that taxpayers may be required to pay a filing fee to file their state tax return, so while your federal tax return may be free, you may need to spend some money on state filing fees.

5. Look for tax prep programs in your community

In addition to the resources mentioned above, your town or city may have free or low-cost tax preparation services available to seniors. If you need help, contact your local library or community center to inquire about tax-filing assistance programs. Many community-run organizations throughout the country help seniors with important personal finance matters, including tax preparation and tax-filing assistance.

Don't wait to file your tax return

While no one enjoys tax season, paying taxes and filing annual tax returns is a responsibility that most of us have. If you have yet to start organizing your tax documents, now is the time to start. You may feel tempted to delay filing your taxes, but that can cause you more stress.

The good news is it's not too late to get started. If you feel comfortable handling your taxes without professional help, you may want to use tax software to simplify the process. Check out our list of the best tax software to learn more about your options.

