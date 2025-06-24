5 Florida Beach Towns To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

As real estate costs continue to skyrocket across the United States, there’s still ample opportunity for buyers to find and purchase property in Florida-based beach towns. While searching for affordable listings with a reasonable cost of living is top of mind for most buyers, it’s equally as important that the beach towns themselves are in areas where experts anticipate growth, rather than dormancy, over the next five years.

GOBankingRates spoke to several Florida-based real estate agents to uncover the top under-the-radar Florida beach towns. We also dug into some existing content we’ve previously published on our website to ensure no beach town gets left behind.

In alphabetical order, here’s where buyers should consider purchasing property in Florida.

Hollywood

Maria Elena Plasencia, sales director at Fortune International Group, calls Florida’s Hollywood a hidden gem that is expecting substantial growth over the next five years.

“From a real estate investment perspective, Hollywood is highly attractive due to its strategic location, ongoing infrastructure improvements and relative affordability,” Plasencia said. “The city is undergoing a transformation, and putting lots of money into upgrades and improvements.”

Buyers interested in purchasing property in Hollywood are being drawn there for more than just the strong rental and resale prospects. Additional perks include the city’s access to marinas, parks and other year-round outdoor activities, walkability to the beach, proximity to two international airports and overall laidback vibes.

Hollywood might not stay under the radar for much longer, however. Because the city offers the coastal lifestyle buyers crave at a much more affordable price than larger cities, Plasencia said there is significant interest from domestic and international buyers viewing the city as a long-term investment.

New Smyrna Beach

What if you’re looking for a beach town that’s close enough to Orlando without too much of a tourist churn? Adriana Trigg, owner and founder of Legionary REI, recommends looking into New Smyrna Beach.

“It’s been a hidden gem for years, but now buyers are starting to see the value, especially with its strong short-term rental potential and artsy, community-focused vibe,” she said.

Pompano Beach

If you don’t quite earn enough money to buy a home and live in Miami, Fort Lauderdale or Boca Raton, Julio Ybanez, a real estate agent based in Southeast Florida, recommends looking into properties for sale in Pompano Beach.

Ybanez previously recommended Pompano Beach to GOBankingRates as one of the best Florida cities to buy a home in the next five years.

A combination of lower home prices, the city’s ongoing developments to transform its downtown and historic districts and being in the pre-construction stage of building beachfront condominiums uniquely positions Pompano Beach as a truly affordable Florida beach town.

Port St. Joe

On the Gulf Coast, Trigg recommends Port St. Joe to buyers who want smart bets for the next five years.

“It’s got that laid-back, Old Florida charm, but it’s starting to attract more attention from people wanting coastal beauty without the sticker shock of hotspots like Naples,” Trigg said. “Prices are still relatively affordable, but inventory is tightening, which tells me it’s only going up from here.”

Space Coast Beaches

CJ Hobgood, realtor with Compass Florida’s Hobgood Team, is based on Florida’s Space Coast, which includes Melbourne Beach, Indialantic, Indian Harbor Beach and Satellite Beach.

According to Hobgood, these four beach towns have become extremely popular with remote workers thanks to offering work-from-home flexibility combined with a quiet, coastal lifestyle.

“This steady wave of remote workers is fueling real growth in our market,” Hobgood said. “Unlike the more crowded and expensive areas farther south, the Space Coast still offers smart investment opportunities and an unbeatable lifestyle.”

