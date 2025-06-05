5 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $75.00 $32.6K 7.0K 16.1K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $45.50 $77.5K 1.9K 10.0K ETOR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $75.00 $39.0K 5 1.0K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $262.50 $30.3K 742 614 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $85.00 $65.0K 113 208

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 7056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 2501 contract(s) at a $45.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 1978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10083 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETOR (NASDAQ:ETOR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 134 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

