5 Financial Transaction Stocks to Watch Amid Digital Advancements

The Financial Transaction Services industry is likely to benefit from payment innovations like cryptocurrencies, biometric verification, QR code payments and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions. These innovations drive market penetration, generate new revenue streams and enhance user convenience. However, these advancements also increase vulnerability to cyber threats, making secure infrastructures and effective fraud prevention systems essential. Cross-border payment solutions are expanding with global trade, international travel and the demand for remittance services, facilitating smoother transactions and efficient currency management. Consumer spending remains strong, fueled by e-commerce, smartphone usage and steady wages, although inflationary pressures may lead to cautious spending. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A), along with investments in technology, are helping companies broaden service offerings, diversify markets and expand globally. Companies like FISV and GPN are well-positioned to benefit from the industry's promising growth prospects.

About the Industry

The Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Financial Technology or the FinTech space, including companies with diverse natures of businesses. The industry comprises card and payment processing and other solutions providers, ATM services and money remittance service providers, as well as providers of investment solutions to financial advisors. The players in this segment operate their unique and proprietary global payments network that links issuers and acquirers around the globe to facilitate the switching of transactions, permitting account holders to use their products at millions of acceptance locations. Monetary transactions are done through these networks, offering a convenient, quick and secure payment method in several currencies across the globe. The industry is benefiting from the ongoing digitization movement triggered by the pandemic.

4 Key Trends That Shape the Fate of the Financial Transaction Services Space

Advancements in Digital Payment Solutions: The global shift toward contactless payment methods is gradually reducing the relevance of traditional cash and check transactions. To stay competitive, major players in the financial transaction services sector are unveiling cutting-edge solutions, such as cryptocurrencies, biometric authentication, QR code payments and BNPL options. These innovations not only increase market penetration but also generate new revenue streams while enhancing user convenience. To maintain their competitive edge, companies are making substantial investments in advanced technologies. However, this digital evolution also increases vulnerability to cyber threats like financial fraud and data breaches, making the development of secure infrastructures and effective fraud prevention systems a critical strategic priority. While these initiatives lead to a rise in costs, they are expected to generate long-term benefits.

Opportunities in Cross-Border Payment Solutions: The financial transaction services industry is poised to capitalize on the steady growth of global trade, rising international travel and the growing demand for remittance solutions. Companies offering sophisticated cross-border payment platforms are in a particularly advantageous position, as these systems facilitate smooth international transactions and efficient currency management. These capabilities are essential for businesses managing payments from overseas clients and ensuring timely payments to global suppliers. Additionally, the expanding global workforce continues to fuel the need for scalable remittance frameworks.

The Role of Consumer Spending: Strong consumer spending has supported financial transaction service providers, driving transaction volume and enhancing revenue generation. The ongoing rise of e-commerce, driven by broader Internet access and the widespread use of smartphones, is likely to continue fueling strong consumer spending in the future. Consumer spending is expected to remain relatively resilient in 2026, according to industry analysts and research firms. As consumers are mindful of essential expenses such as housing, healthcare and groceries, there could be a reduction in discretionary spending. Additionally, low unemployment rates and steady wage growth could help sustain consumer purchasing activity in the near term. However, persistent inflationary pressures and tariff policies may strain household budgets and encourage more cautious spending behavior.

Mergers and Acquisitions as a Growth Strategy: To build fully integrated digital financial ecosystems, companies in the financial transaction services industry are increasingly pursuing M&As, along with significant investments in technology. These strategies enable businesses to broaden service offerings, diversify their market reach, strengthen customer bases and expand globally. In 2025, the Federal Reserve implemented three interest rate cuts. A low-interest-rate environment encourages companies to opt for financing for M&A activities. This will present growth opportunities while safeguarding liquidity.

Zacks Industry Rank Instills Optimism

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. The Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry is housed within the broader Zacks Business Services sector. It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #77, which places it in the top 32% of 244 Zacks industries.

Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one. The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to retain in your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms Sector, S&P 500

The Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry underperformed its sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the past year.

In the said time frame, the industry has declined 24.6% compared with the Business Services sector’s fall of 21.8%. The S&P 500 has rallied 30.3% in the same time frame.

One-Year Price Performance





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Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, commonly used for valuing financial transaction services stocks, the industry is currently trading at 16.36X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.14X and the sector’s 17.37X.

In the past five years, the industry traded as high as 36.1X, as low as 16.17X and at the median of 21.97X.

Forward 12-Month Price/Earnings (P/E) Ratio





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5 Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

We are presenting five stocks from the Financial Transaction Services industry that currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Considering the current industry scenario, it might be prudent for investors to retain these stocks in their portfolio as these are well-placed to generate growth in the long term.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Visa: Visa, headquartered in San Francisco, is a prominent global leader in digital payments. The company continues to broaden its presence through strategic partnerships, renewals of existing agreements and selective acquisitions. Strong performance across Latin America, Canada and the United States has been a key driver of its overall growth. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, cross-border volumes rose 12% year over year. Increased transaction activity has fueled higher processing fees, further strengthening revenues. Additionally, Visa maintains a strong focus on technology investments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.08 per share, indicating an 14% rise from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 13.4% improvement from the year-ago actual. V’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 3.16%.

Price and Consensus: V



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Mastercard: Based in Purchase, NY, the company continues to strengthen its position in the global payments ecosystem through partnerships with financial institutions and significant strategic investments. Its cross-border payments platform, Mastercard Move, facilitates secure and seamless international money transfers across more than 200 countries. In the first quarter of 2026, cross-border volumes advanced 13% on a local-currency basis. The company has further reinforced its operational capabilities through acquisitions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $19.58 per share, indicating an 15.1% rise from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies an 12.8% improvement from the year-ago actual. MA’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 5.49%.

Price and Consensus: MA



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PayPal: Based in California, PayPal operates a two-sided platform connecting millions of consumers and merchants globally, leveraging data to drive innovation and enhance user experiences. PayPal’s trusted brands, such as PayPal and Venmo, foster customer loyalty through effective communication and marketing strategies. Its platform-agnostic approach enables integration with various payment solutions, offering flexibility in funding and payment methods. Furthermore, PayPal's global scale, with 439 million active accounts in around 200 markets, enhances its growth prospects. Strategic partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, major banks and tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Alibaba have expanded its global reach.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PayPal’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.31 per share, which remained flat with the prior-year’s figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 3.1% improvement from the year-ago actual. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 5.29%.

Price and Consensus: PYPL



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Fiserv: Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv is focused on enhancing client relationships and delivering high-value solutions through its platforms like Clover, which serves as the backbone for small business operations. Its strong commitment to leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for operational excellence and investing in areas such as embedded finance and stablecoin further strengthens its competitive position. Moreover, Fiserv's ongoing strategic acquisitions, such as StoneCastle and CardFree, enhance its technological capabilities and allow for greater scalability, helping it stay ahead in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fiserv’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.14 per share. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 1.3% improvement from the year-ago actual. FI’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once.

Price and Consensus: FISV



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Global Payments: Atlanta, GA-based Global Payments is well-positioned to take advantage of growth prospects, supported by strong performances in both its Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions division is set to benefit from rising transaction volumes and an expanding network of U.S. merchant partners. At the same time, the Issuer Solutions segment is expected to see growth as it strengthens relationships with key issuing clients. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, the company has enhanced its capabilities and extended its global presence. Global Payments remains dedicated to substantial investments in technology, focusing on product innovation, modernizing platforms and transitioning core systems to cloud-based infrastructure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Payments’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.86 per share, indicating an 13.4% rise from the 2025 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 33.8% improvement from the year-ago actual GPN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 2.05%.

Price and Consensus: GPN



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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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