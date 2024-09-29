5 Finance and Business Lessons From Shawne Merriman





Athletes have a unique platform during their careers, with access to vast networks and opportunities. However, converting this influence into a successful business post-retirement can be challenging. Finance Strategists recently spoke with former NFL player Shawne Merriman, who successfully transitioned from a football career to entrepreneurship.



Merriman shared five key insights on how athletes can leverage their fame, relationships, and skills to build a thriving business after sports.

1. Build Relationships

Relationships are one of the most important assets you can build. Merriman emphasized that how you treat people during your playing days can have a long-lasting impact on your post-career opportunities. Whether it’s taking a moment to sign an autograph or pose for a photo, those small gestures can shape your future relationships in ways you might not expect.

Merriman explained how treating everyone with kindness and respect can open doors down the line. He shared a powerful example from his experience with Vizio. When Merriman was still playing, the streaming platform had a deal with his teammate LaDainian Tomlinson to host signing events.

Even though Merriman didn’t have a formal deal with the company at the time, he would attend the events to meet people, sign jerseys, and engage with fans and company staff.

Years later, when Merriman launched Lights Out Sports TV, he was able to reconnect with some of those same people who had moved up in the company. “Some of those guys are pretty high up there now. They were kind of mid- to low-level then,” Merriman shared.

His earlier interactions helped forge strong relationships, which played a critical role in launching Lights Out Sports TV on Vizio’s platform.

The takeaway is clear: relationships matter. Treat everyone you meet with kindness, whether they are a fan asking for an autograph or a junior employee at a company. Those interactions may not seem significant in the moment, but they can be incredibly valuable later on.

2. Channel the Athlete Mindset

The discipline, mental toughness, and competitive drive that athletes develop through years of training are invaluable assets when transitioning into business. Merriman explained that the same drive that pushed him to excel in the NFL fueled his entrepreneurial journey.

“From ten years old, we’re told we’re trying to be somewhere. What time to show up, how to run,” Merriman noted. “We have that discipline, dealing with adversity, injuries, and loss. We always had to find a way,” he added, highlighting how pushing through setbacks and adapting to challenges is crucial in sports and business.

For Merriman, the competitive edge that athletes naturally possess also plays a significant role in business success. When he launched his company, he didn’t just want to create a service—he wanted it to be the best.

Merriman underscored the ambition and high standards athletes can bring to new ventures. This relentless pursuit of excellence is a hallmark of the athlete’s mindset and a key factor in driving business growth.

3. Start While Still in the Spotlight

One of the most crucial pieces of advice Merriman shared was the importance of planning your next move while you’re still active in your sport. “I kind of let them know what to expect and to start doing whatever they want to do in the next life before they retire,” he said, referencing the guidance he gives to younger athletes.

According to Merriman, many athletes assume they’ll have plenty of time to figure things out after retirement, but waiting too long can make the transition much harder. The key is to leverage your influence while you’re still “in the room.”

During your playing career, you have access to people and opportunities that might not be as readily available once you retire.

Merriman encouraged current athletes to take advantage of this while they’re still in the public eye. “If you want your own show, if you want a podcast, do it now. Start establishing it now,” he advised. This not only helps athletes get a head start but also allows them to seamlessly transition into their next venture without losing momentum.

4. Find Your Passion

After retiring from sports, many athletes struggle to find something that excites them as much as their playing career. Merriman spoke candidly about this challenge: “Running out to 70,000 people, you can’t replay that. It’s so hard to replace that feeling.”

Merriman’s sense of fulfillment eventually came through his passion for MMA. Interestingly, he didn’t initially pursue MMA as a business venture.

During his NFL career, Merriman started training in MMA as part of his workout regimen. “I started training back in the mid-2000s with Randy Couture, Tito Ortiz, and Chuck Liddell. I had no idea I would fall in love with the sport,” he shared.

What began as a way to stay in shape during the offseason evolved into a real passion that Merriman continued to develop even after his football days ended.

This passion eventually led to Lights Out Sports, a streaming service and MMA organization he founded. Through this, Merriman found a new purpose, combining his business interests with something he truly loved.

Finding something you’re passionate about will provide the energy and motivation to thrive in a new field. “You have to find that thing that gets you out of bed in the morning,” he emphasized. Without passion, it can be hard to maintain the enthusiasm needed to succeed in business.

5. Take Action, Exert Effort

Converting influence into business success requires more than fame—it takes hard work, persistence, and the courage to execute bold ideas. For example, he created The Ultimate Fan Zone, a live 60-minute television show that engages fans with sports through interactive segments like cooking competitions, tailgating experiences, and games.

Merriman shared how it took considerable effort to bring this unique concept to life, including pitching the idea, building the right team, and coordinating with networks and sponsors. “This is something that hasn’t been done before,” he said, emphasizing how much creativity and effort were needed to build something new in the sports entertainment space.

This project is a clear example of how athletes can channel their influence into innovative projects, but only through dedicated action and effort. Athletes need to remember that the same dedication that made them successful in sports is required in business. Taking action, learning, and adjusting as you go will be essential for long-term success.

Final Thoughts

Shawne Merriman offers valuable insights on how athletes can successfully transition from their sports careers into the business world. By building solid relationships, applying the disciplined athlete mindset, planning early, and finding a new passion, athletes can leverage their influence to create a thriving business after sports.

The key is not just to rely on fame but to take action, put in the effort, and build a track record demonstrating commitment to your new venture. As Merriman wisely said, “Start doing what you want to do now so you can roll right into it.”





