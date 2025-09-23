5 Fall Items To Get at Costco That Cost Way More at Walmart

Cooler mornings and sipping on Starbucks’ pumpkin spice menu can only mean one thing: it’s fall. For those who want to get the best deals on porch decorations, back-to-school snacks and their favorite comfort foods, Costco is the place to shop.

While Walmart is traditionally the big-box store people think of when trying to save money, the items below are actually a far better deal at Costco. In fact, the savings on these items below would pay for a basic Costco membership.

Remember, the winter holidays are up next and saving money now can mean more cash in the bank for holiday plans, extra groceries and gifts for family. Here are the top fall items we recommend people buy at Costco this year.

Pike Place Medium Roast

Costco price: $37.99

$37.99 Walmart price: $54.88

Having a nice hot cup of coffee every morning is a fall staple. This large box of 72 Starbucks Keurig pods will last people for a long time, but there is a large price difference between Walmart and Costco and Costo is the clear winner. This Pike Place Medium Roast box is $54.88 at Walmart. However, at Costco, the online price is $47.99. Plus, there is a $10 manufacturer’s savings through the end of September, making the total $37.99 for a limited time.

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

Costco price: $11.99

$11.99 Walmart price: $19.86

Fall means back-to-school time and if parents need a quick after-school snack for their kids, Costco sells a pack of 60 granola bars from Chewy for $11.99, making it around 20 cents per granola bar. Walmart’s price on this same product is $19.86 and a 48-pack of the same product is $8.98. That’s a big price difference on an item that can last families all month long (provided parents put them on a high shelf away from the kids).

Jumbo Pumpkin

Costco price: $6.99

$6.99 Walmart price: $8.88

For fall lovers who buy pumpkins in large quantities, whether to decorate their front porch, carve or make delicious snacks, the place to buy jumbo pumpkins is Costco. Last year, the Costco Buys Instagram account, which reports on the best deals, showed that each large pumpkin was $6.99. At Walmart, a jumbo pumpkin is $8.88. So, if consumers need to purchase several of them, Costco has better prices.

Garden Mums

Costco price: $16.99

$16.99 Walmart price: $20.74

Parade Home & Garden shared that Costco is selling large, 14-inch mums for $16.99. At Walmart, a smaller mum is currently selling for $20.74 on sale. Though the Walmart price is only a few dollars more, many Costco customers report that the store’s mums are excellent quality and very full. Given the size, quality and price, Costco is the winner for seasonal fall mums.

Pumpkin Pie

Costco price: $5.99

$5.99 Walmart price: $5.87

There’s nothing that says fall like a pumpkin pie and though both Costco and Walmart sell pumpkin pies, customers will get a better deal at Costco. Walmart sells a fresh pumpkin pie for $5.87 and it’s an 8-inch pie with great reviews. Costco just brought back its famous pumpkin pie at the end of August and the price is $5.99 for a 12-inch pie. So, for a few cents more, Costco members can get a much larger pie, which means they can invite more friends to their dinner table.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

