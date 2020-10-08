5 Factors Shaping Q4 M&A

By Rusty Wiley, CEO of Datasite

After a slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, mergers and acquisitions are back.

Though current activity is still below 2019 levels, more than $1 trillion worth of global transactions were completed between July and September of this year, a pattern we have also seen here at Datasite. New projects on our platform, which facilitates close to 10,000 deals annually, were up 11% in July and more than 19% in August and September, compared to 2019 activity. We initially began to see an uptick in activity in June – particularly from strategic buyers and a resurgence from the middle market – which has continued into early Q4.

As we look to the end of the year, however, there are still several economic and geo-political factors that may impact the outlook for U.S. M&A.

The U.S. Election and a Potential Change in Administration

The uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election and a potential change in administration is likely to impact M&A through the remainder of the year. For example, the possibility of tax reform contributed to the accelerated deal volumes we saw in Q3 and will likely continue to fuel dealmaking in Q4. In addition, uncertainty over trade policy and potential changes to heavily regulated industries like healthcare are also likely to impact M&A in the foreseeable future.

A Possible Government Stimulus

Whether there will be additional stimulus relief is another question on the minds of many businesses and dealmakers. If U.S. government leaders can agree on a plan, some companies may not need to sell or restructure, and M&A levels may fall back. However, if a plan for additional stimulus is not cemented, some companies may begin to run dry and M&A activity will likely increase as a result. Furthermore, if there isn’t a stimulus bill, the rise of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) may continue, as a desirable alternative to restructuring.

Valuation Uncertainty

We are also seeing buyers being more selective because of a lack of confidence and visibility around forecasts, which is creating real uncertainty on business valuations. Additionally, in some instances, the process of completing M&A is being prolonged by an increased scope of due diligence. The number of pages on our platform is up 9% compared to last year, a sign that perhaps more information is being stored in our data rooms to meet increased diligence demands.

Private Equity Firepower

Private equity has been at the heart of dealmaking over the last several years. While not overly optimistic, PE professionals are still looking to remain active, using new tactics – such as providing credit lines, engaging in private investments in public equities (PIPEs) and contributing to SPACs to capitalize on opportunities to buy publicly listed companies – to ensure their portfolios remain healthy. Of course, not every business will survive the impact of the pandemic, just consider some of the travel companies, restaurant chains and retailers that have filed for bankruptcy. However, PE firms currently have a ton of dry powder to carry them through a sustained period of economic distress, as well as provide them with plenty of opportunities to achieve stability.

A Safe & Readily Available Covid-19 Vaccine

Of course, the availability of a safe vaccine to thwart the spread of Covid-19 would certainly provide a big boost to the global economy. This would allow normal patterns of activity, such as travel, public transportation, live entertainment, and dining in restaurants, to return. Currently there are several vaccine candidates in various testing stages. Public health officials say at least one of the vaccines may be available for a small number of vulnerable people by the end of this year; though the outlook for availability of a proven and effective vaccine for the broader population is slated for well into next year.

As 2020 saw the rise and peak of the global pandemic, the year also saw a variety of M&A deals complete, with many slated to come to fruition before the year’s end. So far, we are seeing a steady flow of deals being created in the second half across a range of sectors, though most notably in technology and healthcare. If conditions continue to improve, the combination of new and relaunched deals should drive strong deal volumes for the remainder of the year and into 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.