5 Experts Who Aren’t ‘Stock Market Bros’ Who Think Crypto Is a Strong Investment

When you think of crypto aficionados, you probably imagine a certain kind of individual: typically, a young dude who has seen The Wolf of Wall Street multiple times without really getting the message. A dude who feels like he could have belonged on the floor of Wall Street back in the ’80s or ’90s, jostling and yelling among other hungry traders — only now, he’s doing it on the internet.

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and You Can, Too

Learn More: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

It’s not exactly the most welcoming picture, especially for anyone who isn’t one of those guys.

But crypto is far more inclusive than many people think. There are people from all walks of life who see serious potential in cryptocurrency — and they’re certainly not your stereotypical “bros.” Here are five respected voices in the space who bring a thoughtful, grounded perspective to this digital asset.

1. Isaiah Jackson

As the author of “Bitcoin & Black America,” Isaiah Jackson has dedicated his career to examining racial inequity in American banking — and he sees bitcoin as a tool for underserved communities to gain economic freedom.

He has authored resources aimed at helping Black investors get up to speed on blockchain technology and get started with crypto investing. His work has been featured in outlets including Forbes, Vogue, CoinDesk and Black Enterprise.

2. Vivian Tu

The voice behind Your Rich BFF, Vivian Tu has distinguished herself by offering smart financial advice in a friendly, approachable tone — truly like chatting with a bestie who used to work on Wall Street.

Tu has said that cryptocurrency is going to be a big part of our financial future and that it’s wise to begin exploring it safely. However, Tu consistently advises against reckless investing, cautioning followers not to put money into crypto that they can’t afford to lose.

3. Caitlin Long

Caitlin Long comes with some bona fides that would make anyone in finance drool with envy. A former managing director at Morgan Stanley, she launched the firm’s bitcoin working group back in 2012 — well before most institutions took crypto seriously. She also held senior roles at Salomon Brothers, Credit Suisse and others.



Today, she is the founder and CEO of Custodia Bank, a Wyoming-based financial institution that combines traditional banking with secure custody of digital assets like bitcoin and tokens. Long is a self-described “bitcoin evangelist,” advocating for stronger legal frameworks around crypto and financial innovation.

4. Cleve Mesidor

Cleve Mesidor’s résumé speaks for itself: A former Obama administration appointee and senior congressional staffer, she is now one of the most prominent advocates for inclusive blockchain innovation. Mesidor is the president of the Blockchain Leadership Institute, executive director of Blockchain Foundation, and founder of butterscotch Media.

Mesidor has served as a policy advisor to the Blockchain Association, and her work has earned her recognition from NYC Fintech Women, which named her a “2024 Inspiring Fintech Female.” Each August, she co-hosts the Blockchain Braintrust Retreat on Martha’s Vineyard, a gathering of diverse leaders shaping the future of crypto.

5. Denelle Dixon

As the CEO and executive director of the Stellar Development Foundation, Denelle Dixon works to make financial services more accessible through blockchain technology. Under her leadership, the foundation launched Stellar Aid Assist, a program that helps international aid organizations like the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Rescue Committee distribute funds quickly and transparently using crypto.

Read Next: 5 Financial Steps Most People Never Consider — and It’s Costing Them

Dixon previously served as Mozilla’s COO and has been a longtime advocate for ethical tech and internet privacy. Her work proves that crypto isn’t just for tech bros chasing quick gains — it can also be a powerful tool for transparency, inclusion, and global impact.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Experts Who Aren’t ‘Stock Market Bros’ Who Think Crypto Is a Strong Investment

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.