5 Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Amazon

Winter is coming, which might mean you need to update your wardrobe. If you have champagne taste on a beer budget, Amazon has you covered.

The e-commerce giant is filled with items you’d think are pricey, but are actually quite affordable. This will allow you to build an expensive look without breaking the bank.

Don’t fret if you’re nervous about shopping on Amazon, because you don’t know many of the brands and are unsure about sizing. Many apparel items are part of the company’s “Try Before You Buy” program, allowing you to see and touch the piece before making a final purchase decision.

Of course, the sheer volume of apparel items on Amazon can feel overwhelming. If you don’t have the time, patience, or eye for style needed, GOBankingRates has you covered.

Tracy Cheng, stylist and founder of the fashion blog Girl Shares Tips, browsed Amazon and found her top picks for expensive-looking items that actually aren’t high-priced at all. Here are five pieces she suggested adding to your winter wardrobe.

MEROKEETY Women’s Open Front Coatigan Sweater Long Sleeve Casual Knit Lapel Cardigan Coat with Pockets

Price: $47.99

“If you’re looking for the perfect coatigan to add to your collection, look no further than this one,” she said. “The open front design creates a flattering silhouette that drapes beautifully on any body shape, while the lapel collar adds a touch of elegance and class. Its versatility makes it suitable for all occasions, whether you want to dress it up or down.”

Something for everyone, this coatigan is available in 14 different colors. Sizes range from small to xx-large.

Quite a steal, the listing currently features a 15% off coupon, allowing you to save more than $7.

The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed-Toe Western Ankle Boot

Price: $48.67-$69.90

“This pair of boots is the perfect addition to any fashion-forward woman’s wardrobe,” she said.

Chances are, you’ll live in these all winter.

“The snakeskin pattern adds a bold and edgy touch that can elevate any outfit, from jeans and a t-shirt to a little black dress,” she said. “Pair them with leather leggings and an oversized sweater for an effortlessly cool look or dress them up with a tailored suit for a professional edge.”

In addition to the snakeskin pattern, you can also opt for these boots in black, white and several shades of brown. Sizing runs from 5 to 13.

LILLUSORY Women’s Cardigan Sweaters 2023 Fall Open Front Long Sleeve Button Down Knit Cardigans Outerwear with Pockets

Price: $35.99-$41.99

“This cardigan effortlessly blends the elegance of old money style with a contemporary twist,” she said. “The button-down closure allows for versatile styling options — wear it fully buttoned up for a more formal ensemble or leave a few buttons undone for a relaxed and effortless vibe.”

Basically, this cardigan will make you look like a million bucks, with minimal investment.

“Its timeless design creates endless possibilities for styling, allowing you to effortlessly transition from day to night with grace and confidence,” she said.

Available in 20 different colors, it’s basically a given you’ll find one that meets your needs. Choose from sizes x-small to x-large.

As an added bonus, the listing currently features a 10% off coupon. At this price, you might want to buy more than one of these chic sweaters.

Women’s Shoulder Bags Vintage Handbag Retro Classic Small Purse 90s Buckle Closure

Price: $27.99-$28.59

“This small purse, with its 90s-inspired design and iconic buckle closure, is perfect for those who want to add a touch of retro glamour to their everyday outfits,” she said. “Pair it with your favorite denim jeans or flowy maxi dress for a look that effortlessly combines old-school charm with modern-day flair.”

Choose from two different styles of black, as well as brown and white options.

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long Formal Satin Dress Mock Neck Sleeveless Side Slit Flowy Maxi Tank Dresses

Price: $25.99-$44.99

“From its mock neck to its side slit, every detail of this dress exudes timeless beauty,” she said. “The satin material drapes gracefully, creating a flowy silhouette that flatters all body types.”

Not only will it look amazing on everyone, but it can also be worn for a variety of occasions.

“Whether you’re attending a formal event or a cocktail party, this dress will make you feel like a queen,” she said.

This dress is available in 19 different colors, which might make it tempting to buy several. Sizes range from small to xx-large.

