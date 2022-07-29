5 Exciting Perks of the Instacart Mastercard

If you do your grocery shopping from your phone, Instacart just released its first-ever credit card. The Instacart Mastercard® has several benefits designed to reward frequent users of the app, including a great cash back program. Here's a first look at its best perks.

1. A $200 Instacart credit

When you're approved for this card, you get an automatic Instacart credit, but the amount depends on how quickly you apply.

The first 10,000 people who get the card before Aug. 4, 2022 will receive a $200 Instacart credit. Everyone else gets the standard offer, which is a $100 Instacart credit. Both offers are competitive with other sign-up bonuses from similar credit cards.

More bonus money is always nice, so if you're ready to apply for a credit card and you want this one, make sure to do it ASAP.

2. 5% cash back on Instacart purchases -- and more

The Instacart Mastercard® is a cash back card, and you can redeem rewards for a statement credit or as a direct deposit to your bank account. Here's how much it earns:

5% back on Instacart.com and Instacart app purchases

5% back on travel purchased over the phone through the Chase Travel Center

2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and on select streaming services

1% back on all other eligible purchases

Getting 5% back with Instacart is clearly the best part. That's an excellent rate on groceries, so frequent Instacart shoppers will definitely benefit.

3. A free year of Instacart+

In addition to the Instacart credit, this card also offers a free year of Instacart+ as an introductory offer. With Instacart+, there's no delivery fee on orders over $35 and you get lower service fees.

After the free year, this membership will auto-renew at the annual rate of $99 per year. You can cancel anytime.

4. No annual fee or foreign transaction fee

There's no annual fee for the Instacart Mastercard®. It's also great to see that the card doesn't charge a foreign transaction fee. Some no annual fee cards charge an extra fee, often 3%, on any international purchases.

Those who love to travel will still probably find that travel credit cards are a better fit. But if you just want a card you can use outside the country on occasion without any extra fees, the Instacart Mastercard® will work.

5. Complimentary extra protections

This credit card has several complimentary coverages that kick in on eligible purchases. It offers:

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Purchase protection

Extended warranty coverage

Baggage delay reimbursement

Lost luggage reimbursement

Travel accident insurance

These are all things you hope you never have to use, but you'll be glad to have them if you do. You can learn more about how these protections work in the guide to benefits for the card.

With the features it offers, the Instacart Mastercard® measures up well to similar types of credit cards. If you use Instacart on a regular basis, it makes sense to get this card for the money it will save you.

