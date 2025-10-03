Personal Finance

5 Everyday Items That Just Got Way More Expensive Due to Tariffs

October 03, 2025 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Many Americans shop online for convenience, often unaware of how a product’s origin can drastically affect its final price.

Find Out: Trump Said He’d Lower Grocery Prices on Day 1: See Where They Stand Now

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

As part of a recent overhaul of U.S. trade policy, the government has ended the de minimis rule, which previously allowed packages worth $800 or less to enter the country tariff-free. Now, all imported goods are subject to tariffs, with costs varying based on the product’s origin, type, value and shipping method — whether via postal service or a commercial carrier like FedEx.

According to The Wall Street Journal, in some cases, the tariff can exceed the value of the item itself — especially if it contains steel, aluminum or copper.

Here’s a look at five everyday products that have increased in price by as much as 63% due to tariffs, as identified by The Wall Street Journal.

Strollers

  • Country of origin: China
  • Pre-tariff price: $399
  • Post-tariff price: $544
  • Percent change: 36%

Learn More: I Asked ChatGPT What the Point of Trump’s Tariffs Are: Here’s What It Said

Chef’s Knives

  • Country of origin: Japan
  • Pre-tariff price: $240
  • Post-tariff price: $298
  • Percent change: 24%

Yoga Pants

  • Country of origin: Vietnam
  • Pre-tariff price: $98
  • Post-tariff price: $153
  • Percent change: 56%

Nutritional Supplements

  • Country of origin: Canada
  • Pre-tariff price: $37
  • Post-tariff price: $60
  • Percent change: 63%

Cotton Slippers

  • Country of origin: China
  • Pre-tariff price: $30
  • Post-tariff price: $45
  • Percent change: 51%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Everyday Items That Just Got Way More Expensive Due to Tariffs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.