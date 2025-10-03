5 Everyday Items That Just Got Way More Expensive Due to Tariffs

Many Americans shop online for convenience, often unaware of how a product’s origin can drastically affect its final price.
Find Out: Trump Said He’d Lower Grocery Prices on Day 1: See Where They Stand Now
Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
As part of a recent overhaul of U.S. trade policy, the government has ended the de minimis rule, which previously allowed packages worth $800 or less to enter the country tariff-free. Now, all imported goods are subject to tariffs, with costs varying based on the product’s origin, type, value and shipping method — whether via postal service or a commercial carrier like FedEx.
According to The Wall Street Journal, in some cases, the tariff can exceed the value of the item itself — especially if it contains steel, aluminum or copper.
Here’s a look at five everyday products that have increased in price by as much as 63% due to tariffs, as identified by The Wall Street Journal.
Strollers
- Country of origin: China
- Pre-tariff price: $399
- Post-tariff price: $544
- Percent change: 36%
Learn More: I Asked ChatGPT What the Point of Trump’s Tariffs Are: Here’s What It Said
Chef’s Knives
- Country of origin: Japan
- Pre-tariff price: $240
- Post-tariff price: $298
- Percent change: 24%
Yoga Pants
- Country of origin: Vietnam
- Pre-tariff price: $98
- Post-tariff price: $153
- Percent change: 56%
Nutritional Supplements
- Country of origin: Canada
- Pre-tariff price: $37
- Post-tariff price: $60
- Percent change: 63%
Cotton Slippers
- Country of origin: China
- Pre-tariff price: $30
- Post-tariff price: $45
- Percent change: 51%
More From GOBankingRates
- 9 Costco Items Retirees Need To Buy Ahead of Fall
- Vivian Tu: The Simple Money Rule That Can Keep You Out of Debt
- 5 Clever Ways Retirees Are Earning Up to $1K Per Month From Home
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Everyday Items That Just Got Way More Expensive Due to Tariffs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.