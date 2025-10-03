Many Americans shop online for convenience, often unaware of how a product’s origin can drastically affect its final price.

Find Out: Trump Said He’d Lower Grocery Prices on Day 1: See Where They Stand Now

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

As part of a recent overhaul of U.S. trade policy, the government has ended the de minimis rule, which previously allowed packages worth $800 or less to enter the country tariff-free. Now, all imported goods are subject to tariffs, with costs varying based on the product’s origin, type, value and shipping method — whether via postal service or a commercial carrier like FedEx.

According to The Wall Street Journal, in some cases, the tariff can exceed the value of the item itself — especially if it contains steel, aluminum or copper.

Here’s a look at five everyday products that have increased in price by as much as 63% due to tariffs, as identified by The Wall Street Journal.

Strollers

Country of origin: China

China Pre-tariff price: $399

$399 Post-tariff price: $544

$544 Percent change: 36%

Learn More: I Asked ChatGPT What the Point of Trump’s Tariffs Are: Here’s What It Said

Chef’s Knives

Country of origin: Japan

Japan Pre-tariff price: $240

$240 Post-tariff price: $298

$298 Percent change: 24%

Yoga Pants

Country of origin: Vietnam

Vietnam Pre-tariff price: $98

$98 Post-tariff price: $153

$153 Percent change: 56%

Nutritional Supplements

Country of origin: Canada

Canada Pre-tariff price: $37

$37 Post-tariff price: $60

$60 Percent change: 63%

Cotton Slippers

Country of origin: China

China Pre-tariff price: $30

$30 Post-tariff price: $45

$45 Percent change: 51%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Everyday Items That Just Got Way More Expensive Due to Tariffs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.