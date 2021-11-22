5 EV Stocks To Watch For Your Late November Watchlist

Do You Have These Top EV Stocks On Your December 2021 Watchlist?

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are among the most active stocks in the stock market today. By and large, this is mostly thanks to a variety of short-and long-term factors. For starters, investor hype around emerging names in the field like Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is putting the industry in the spotlight now. Hot IPO’s aside, there is also long-term growth potential to consider as well. Namely, EVs are, in theory, part of the equation when it comes to tackling climate change. With major governments across the globe trying to cut down their country’s emissions, this is apparent. Because of all this, I could see investors watching the top EV stocks in the stock market now.

For one thing, some of the biggest names in the EV trade continue to make aggressive plays as well. As of last week, Ford (NYSE: F) is now working together with chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS). Through the current deal, the duo are working to bolster Ford’s chip supply. In doing so, Ford would be directly addressing the global chip shortages head-on. Regardless of whatever reason you have for eyeing EV stocks now, there are plenty of options. With that said, could one of these EV stocks be worth buying now?

Best EV Stocks To Watch Right Now

XPeng Inc.

First on this list, we have XPeng, a leading smart EV company that develops and manufactures EVs in China. Its sedans and SUVs have gotten the attention of the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China and the company continues to build momentum. The company also develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system. XPEV stock has risen by over 65% in the last 6 months.

Last week, the company unveiled a new electric SUV called the G9 and it plans to launch it in the third quarter of 2022 in China. Impressively, the G9 will feature Xpeng’s Xpilot semi-autonomous driving system, lidar technology, and Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) DRIVE Orin.

“G9 is our first model to be conceived and developed from the ground up for both the international and Chinese markets, bringing our most sophisticated designs to our customers worldwide,” Xpeng Co-Founder Henry Xia said in a press release. Given this exciting piece of news, will you be paying close attention to XPEV stock right now?

[Read More] Best Lithium Battery Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Know

Nio Inc.

Next up is Nio, a pioneer in China’s EV market. On top of designing and manufacturing its lineup of EVs, the company also utilizes next-generation technologies in connectivity, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving. It also offers comprehensive value-added services and a convenient and innovative suite of charging solutions to its users. This includes Power Swap, its innovative battery swapping service.

On November 9, 2021, the company reported its third-quarter financials. Firstly, deliveries of vehicles for the quarter were 24,439, doubling from a year earlier. Secondly, its vehicle sales were a whopping $1.34 billion for the quarter, also doubling year-over-year. The company also ended the quarter with $7.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Impressively, this is done despite continued supply chain volatilities. Not resting on its laurels, the company continues to accelerate its products and technologies development and will be bringing new products based on its Nio Technology Platform 2.0 to users in 2022. With that being said, will you consider investing in NIO stock?

[Read More] 5 Metaverse Stocks To Watch In November 2021

Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid Group is a premium EV company. The company’s first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. It recently started vehicle production in its third-quarter at its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) in Casa Grande, AZ, and has also commenced Phase 2 of construction at AMP-1 to add 2.85 million square feet of space. Given its ambitious expansion, LCID stock is up by over 120% in the past month alone.

Last week, the company announced its third-quarter financials and also announced that its Lucid Air has won the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year award. Diving into its highlights, the company also says that customer reservations rose to 13,000 during the third quarter, reflecting an order book of approximately $1.3 billion and have since increased beyond 17,000.

The company has also received EPA certification as longest-range production EV, exceeding 450 miles in a single charge on its Lucid Air. Furthermore, the Dream Edition R achieves 520 miles of range on a single charge. For these reasons, will you watch LCID stock?

Tesla Inc.

Following that is the leading name in the EV trade, Tesla. Safe to say, any auto investors worth their salt would be familiar with this industry titan. For a sense of scale, the company produced 238,000 EVs and delivered over 240,000 EVs in its latest quarter.

Additionally, Tesla also posted stellar figures in its latest quarterly earnings report. In it, the company posted year-over-year gains of 388% in net income and 433% in earnings per share.

If anything, Tesla seems to be hard at work growing its market reach internationally now. Evidently, CEO Elon Musk provided some positive news on the company’s Model S Plaid EV. According to Musk, Tesla is eyeing an early spring release for the EV in China. With China being the largest EV market in the world, this would be a strategic play by Tesla. Could all this make TSLA stock a top watch for you?

[Read More] 4 Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Right Now

Fisker Inc.

Last but not least, we will be taking a look at Fisker. Amongst its EV peers, the company has a notable focus on developing eco-friendlier EVs in particular. With the company set to start producing its first Fisker Ocean EVs next year, FSR stock remains in the limelight. As it stands, the company’s shares currently sitting on year-to-date gains of over 40%.

Regarding its upcoming first EV release, the company recently provided a key operational update. Last week, investors and consumers alike got a first look at the production-intent version of the Fisker Ocean SUV.

Notably, the feature-rich automobile comes with a massive 17.1-inch main interface screen. Said screen is the product of a collaboration between Fisker and Taiwanese chip giant, Foxconn. After this splash of an update, would you consider adding FSR stock to your watchlist?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.