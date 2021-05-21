5 Europe ETFs at a 52-Week High

Credit Suisse recently upgraded continental European equities to overweight and forecast the group to be a good long-term bet, due to economic recovery, valuations and excess liquidity, as quoted on Reuters.

"European GDP is 5.5% below previous peak, the U.S. is back to previous peak and we now see a potential catch-up in Europe on the basis of the vaccine roll-out (possibly 70% of the adult population by early September), the fiscal boost (2% of GDP) and excess savings (4.5% of GDP)," Andrew Garthwaite said in a note to clients, as quoted on Reuters.

Apart from this, upbeat corporate earnings are other positives. Merger talks in the chip sector helped investors ignore inflation worries in the continent. Plus, the ECB has indicated that it would continue the policy easing program.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few Europe ETFs that are hovering around a 52-week high level and calls for optimism.

ETFs in Focus

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF GXF – Up 2.23%

The underlying FTSE Nordic 30 Index tracks the performance of the 30 largest and most liquid companies in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. The fund charges 51 bps in fees.

Denmark iShares MSCI ETF EDEN – Up 1.97%

The underlying MSCI Denmark IMI 25/50 Index is designed to measure broad-based equity market performance in Denmark. The fund charges 53 bps in fees.

Europe Dividend ProShares EUDV – Up 1.96%

The underlying MSCI Europe Dividend Masters Index targets companies that are currently members of MSCI Europe and have increased dividend payments each year for at least 10 years.The fund charges 56 bps in fees.

Poland iShares MSCI ETF EPOL – Up 1.94%

The underlying MSCI Poland IMI 25/50 Index measures the equity market performance in Poland. The fund charges 59 bps in fees.

O's Europe Quality Dividend ETF OEUR – Up 1.83%

The underlying OShares Europe Quality Dividend Index measures the performance of publicly-listed large-capitalization and mid-capitalization dividend-paying issuers in Europe. The fund charges 48 bps in fees.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.