5 ETFs Trading At New Highs

After a wild swing over the past few sessions, Wall Street showed the biggest rally in nine months on bets that the Omicron variant is less fearful than expected. While several ETFs have gained with the broader market, a few have hit fresh highs.



We have highlighted five from different zones that hit new peaks in the recent trading session and will likely continue to roar higher with the market. These include SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF XHB, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF IYR, iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, First Trust Indxx NextG ETF NXTG and Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV.



The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, jumping 3.1% and representing the best day since Mar 9. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5% while the S&P 500 climbed 2.1%, marking the best day since Mar 1 (read: 5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy At Bargain Prices).



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, said that early indications of Omicron suggest that it may be less dangerous than the Delta variant. Additionally, China has pledged measures to support economic growth that has rekindled investors’ interest in riskier assets.



Overall, the economy is on firmer footing with increased consumer confidence, pick-up in hiring and higher wages. While inflation is rising at the fastest pace in 30 years, retail sales remain robust. Further, the U.S. service sector activity gauge hit a record high in November as businesses expedited hiring.



We have profiled the above-mentioned ETFs in detail below:



SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)



SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF provides exposure to homebuilders with a well-diversified exposure across building products, home furnishing, home improvement retail, home furnishing retail and household appliances. It tracks the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index, holding 35 stocks in its basket.



SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF is the most-popular option in the homebuilding space with AUM of $2.2 billion and charges 35 bps in annual fees. The product has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook (read: Best-Performing ETF Areas of November).



iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)



iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF offers exposure to U.S. real estate companies and REITs, which invest in real estate directly and trade like stocks. It follows the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Capped Index. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF holds a basket of 88 securities with specialized REITs dominating the portfolio at 37.2% followed by residential REITs (15.3%) and industrial REITs (12.2%).



iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has amassed $6.3 billion in its asset base while trading in heavy volume of 7 million shares a day on average. It charges 41 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)



iShares Semiconductor ETF has targeted access to the domestic semiconductor stocks. SOXX offers exposure to companies that design, manufacture and distribute semiconductors. iShares Semiconductor ETF tracks the ICE Semiconductor Index, holding 30 stocks in its basket.



iShares Semiconductor ETF has amassed $9.4 billion in its asset base and charges a fee of 43 bps a year. SOXX trades in a solid volume of 833,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a High risk outlook (read: 5 Best Sector ETFs of November).



First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)



First Trust Indxx NextG ETF offers exposure to companies that have devoted, or have committed to devote, material resources to the research, development and application of the fifth generation ("5G") and next-generation digital cellular technologies as they emerge. It tracks the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic Index and holds 103 stocks in its basket.



First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has AUM of 1 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 55,000 shares. The fund charges 70 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).



Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)



Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF provides exposure to stocks with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months. It tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index and holds 101 securities in its basket. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF is widely spread across sectors with consumer staples, utilities, industrials, and healthcare receiving double-digit exposure each.



Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has amassed $8.2 billion in its asset base and trades in heavy volume of around 3.7 million shares a day on average. It charges 25 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.