5 ETFs to Tap Alibaba's Record Singles' Day Sales

Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba BABA reached a new sales milestone on Singles’ Day (Nov 11), the world’s largest 24-hour shopping event. The day saw the highest offline and online shopping in the world (read: Singles' Day Set to Break Record This Year: 5 ETF Deals).

Gross merchandise value, a figure that shows sales across Alibaba’s shopping platforms, beat last year’s 213.5 billion yuan record (nearly $30.5 billion) on Nov 11. At the end of the event, GMV was 268.4 billion yuan (about $38.3 billion), up about 26% year over year. However, GMV marked a slower growth rate compared with 27% seen on last year’s Singles Day, per CNBC.

The day started on a strong note this year for Alibaba. GMV touched the $12.01 billion-mark within the first hour. In an hour and a half, Alibaba’s sales surpassed the total reached on Singles’ Day in 2016, per CNBC. In order to rev up sales, Alibaba widened the number of discounted items in this year’s event and focused on livestreaming via its platforms.

ETFs in Focus

Alibaba currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and it belongs to a favorable Zacks industry (placed at the top 26% of 250+ industries). Given the massive Singles’ Day sales, ETFs with the highest allocation to the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba will be in focus in the days ahead. Below, we have highlighted five ETFs in detail:

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund ADRE

The underlying S&P/BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index includes 50 component Depositary Receipts representing the securities issued by 50 of the most actively traded companies from the international and emerging markets having a free-float market capitalization ranging from approximately $900 million to $20 billion. The fund puts 21.16% weight in Alibaba, which holds the top spot. The product charges 18 bps in fees (read: Alibaba's Q2 Earnings Beat Puts These ETFs in Focus).

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund ADRA

This ETF follows the capitalization-weighted BNY Mellon Asia 50 ADR Index and tracks the performance of approximately 50 Asian market-based DRs. Alibaba occupies the top position with 16.2% allocation.The product charges 30 bps in fees.

iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI

This ETF targets the Chinese stock market and follows the MSCI China Index. Holding 461 securities in its basket, Alibaba takes the top spot with 14.35% share. The ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook (read: Impressive Exports Data Put China ETFs in Focus).

Franklin FTSE China ETF FLCH

This product follows the FTSE China Capped Index, charging investors 19 bps in annual points. It holds 764 stocks in its basket with Alibaba taking the top spot at 14.31%. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.

ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN

This ETF lets investors tap into the potential growth of online retail by focusing on retailers that principally sell online or through other non-store channels. It follows the ProShares Online Retail Index, holding 24 stocks in its basket. While American firms dominate the portfolio with a three-fourth share, Chinese firms account for 20.6% with Alibaba taking the second spot and accounting for about 12% share.

