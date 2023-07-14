5 ETFs to Ride the Surge in Amazon Prime Day Sales

The online e-commerce behemoth Amazon AMZN had its “biggest-ever” Prime Day event this year. The 48-hour event brought in about $12.7 billion in online sales in the United States, up 6.1% year over year as inflation-hit Americans hunted for more bargains and discounts on the e-commerce platform, according to research by Adobe Analytics.



Investors can tap the opportune moment with the ETFs having a double-digit allocation to this online behemoth. These include ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF VCR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY and VanEck Vectors Retail ETF RTH.



Customers worldwide purchased more than 375 million items in just two days, surpassing last year's 300 million items sold. The 48-hour sales extravaganza began on Jul 12 and concluded on Jul 13. Notably, the first 24 hours of Prime Day represent the "single largest sales day in company history." The second day saw an increase in the sale of back-to-school items, including stationery and office supplies, said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights (read: 4 Sector ETFs to Capitalize on Q2 Earnings Potential).



Top-selling categories of the 48-hour deal bonanza were home goods, fashion and beauty products. Additionally, popular items such as Fire TV sticks, Apple AirPods, and Laneige lip balm flew off the virtual shelves, according to Amazon. Adobe Analytics also noted appliances, housekeeping products, and office supplies as sought-after categories, while electronics, apparel and toys boasted some of the deepest discounts.



Prime members enjoyed unprecedented savings of more than $2.5 billion through millions of deals with exclusive access to the lowest prices on Amazon so far this year on select products from renowned brands like Bose, Hey Dude and Theragun.

ETFs in Focus

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)



ProShares Online Retail ETF offers exposure to companies that principally sell online or through other non-store channels and then zeros in on the companies that reshape the retail space. It tracks the ProShares Online Retail Index, holding 21 stocks in its basket. Amazon is the top firm, accounting for 22.8% of the portfolio. ProShares Online Retail ETF has amassed $104.7 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees from investors (read: Why Is It the Time to Invest in Retail ETFs?).



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF tracks the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index, holding 295 stocks in its basket. Of these, Amazon takes the top spot with a 22.4% share. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has amassed $1.3 billion in its asset base and charges 8 bps in annual fees from investors. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)



Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF currently follows the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and holds 309 stocks in its basket. Of these, Amazon occupies the top position, with a 23.3% allocation. Broadline Retail takes the largest share at 25.7%, while automobile manufacturers, restaurants and home improvement retail round off the next three spots. VCR charges investors 10 bps in annual fees. The product has managed about $5 billion in its asset base and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)



Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund offers exposure to the broad consumer discretionary space by tracking the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. It is the largest and the most popular product in this space, with AUM of nearly $17 billion. Holding 53 securities in its basket, Amazon takes the top spot with 22.6% of assets. Broadline retail, automobiles, hotels, restaurants & leisure and specialty retail are the top four sectors with double-digit exposure each. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund charges 0.10% in expense ratio and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 ETFs to Gain as Inflation Drops to a 2-Year Low).



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF provides exposure to the 26 largest retail firms by tracking the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index, which measures the performance of the companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, online, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers and food and other staples retailers. Amazon takes the top position in the basket with a 20.3% share. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has amassed $152.5 million in its asset base and charges 35 bps in annual fees. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VanEck Retail ETF (RTH): ETF Research Reports

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS): ETF Research Reports

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.