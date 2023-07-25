5 ETFs That Pulled in Maximum Capital Last Week

Overall, ETFs pulled in $5.1 billion in capital last week, taking year-to-date inflows to $257.3 billion. International equity ETFs led the way higher with $2.5 billion in inflows, closely followed by $1.5 billion in U.S. equity ETFs and $810.2 million in U.S. fixed-income ETFs, per etf.com.



As such, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF TFLO, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO and Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF VGLT dominated the top asset creation list last week.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its longest winning streak in six years as investors bet on sectors beyond technology ahead of the Fed meeting. The S&P 500 gained 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined modestly by 0.6% (read: ETFs to Tap Dow Jones' Longest Winning Streak Since 2017).



Investors are rotating into value stocks and other previously lagging sectors of the market in search of undervalued or underperforming stocks. Meanwhile, the Fed is widely anticipated to raise rates by a quarter percentage point to the highest level since 2001 at the conclusion of its meeting on Jul 26.



Earnings optimism is instilling huge confidence in the blue-chip index. Rounds of solid corporate earnings from Dow constituents like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Travelers (TRV), UnitedHealth (UNH), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Bank of America (BAC) are also driving the blue-chip index higher. Further, improving economic indicators, such as strong job numbers, rising consumer spending, and robust manufacturing activity, helped Dow Jones to move higher. Being cyclical in nature, the blue-chip index outperforms when economic growth improves.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF topped asset flow creation last week, pulling in $2 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.5% of assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare and financials round off its next two spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: S&P 500 Hits 4,500 First Time in 15 Mos: Can ETF Rally Last?).



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $348.5 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)



iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF saw an inflow of $2.1 billion. It offers exposure to U.S. floating rate Treasury bonds, whose interest payments adjust to reflect changes in interest rates. TFLO follows the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Floating Rate Index and holds eight securities in its basket. It has an average maturity of 0.81 years and an effective duration of 0.01 years.



iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has amassed $8.4 billion in its asset base while trading in a volume of 3 million shares per day on average. It charges 15 bps in annual fees.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has accumulated $1.2 billion in its asset base. It provides exposure to long-term Treasury bonds by tracking the IDC US Treasury 20+ Year Index. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 39 securities in its basket and charges 15 bps in annual fees. It has an average maturity of 25.55 years and an effective duration of 17.37 years.



TLT is one of the most popular and liquid ETFs in the bond space, with AUM of $42.1 billion and an average daily volume of 22 million shares. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook (read: Time for Long-Term Treasury Bond ETFs as Peak Rates Loom?).



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has gathered $961 million in its asset base. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.7% of assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector while healthcare, financials and consumer discretionary round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $336.4 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium-risk outlook.



Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)



Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has accumulated $861.6 million in its asset base. It follows the Bloomberg Barclays US Long Treasury Bond Index. VGLT holds 76 bonds in its basket with an average maturity of 23 years and an average duration of 16 years.



With AUM of $7.2 billion, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF trades in a good volume of around 2 million shares and has 0.04% expense ratio. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.

