5 ETFs That Gathered Maximum Capital Last Week

Overall, ETFs pulled in $2.4 billion in capital for the week (ending Apr 21). International equity led the way higher with $915.3 million inflows, closely followed by $570.6 million in international fixed-income ETFs and $440 million in U.S. equity ETFs, per etf.com.This has brought total assets under management to $6.97 trillion.



As such, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF, and Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP dominated the top creation list last week.



The stock market volatility has resulted in solid inflows into ETFs. Wall Street ended the week on a slightly downbeat note on so-called earnings recession fears. Investors expect a second-straight quarter of decline in profits from U.S. companies. Per the Zacks Earnings Trends report, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to decline 8.8% from the same period last year on 2.1% higher revenues. This would follow the 5.4% decline in Q4 2022 on 5.9% higher revenues.



Additionally, Wall Street remains concerned that the U.S. economy will spiral into a recession as the Federal Reserve further raises interest rates to cool inflation. However, the U.S. economy remains in an expansion mode but with some cracks visible lately. The latest economic data shows that U.S. business activity rose to an 11-month high in April, which was at odds with growing signs that the economy was in danger of slipping into recession as higher interest rates cool demand (read: 3 Sector ETFs to Play as Recession Fears Are on the Rise).



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF is the top asset creator, pulling in $1.1 billion in capital. It provides exposure to long-term Treasury bonds by tracking the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 35 securities in its basket and charges 15 bps in annual fees. It has an average maturity of 25.48 years and an effective duration of 17.46 years (read: Investors Falling in Love With ETFs More Deeply).



TLT is one of the most popular and liquid ETFs in the bond space, with AUM of $35.3 billion and an average daily volume of 21.5 million shares. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF gathered $863.1 million in its asset base. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 506 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.2% of assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector while healthcare, financials and consumer discretionary round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3.5 million shares. It has AUM of $289.5 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium-risk outlook.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $850 million in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.1% of assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare and financials round off its next two spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $308.7 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.



Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)



The ultra-popular Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF has gathered $705.1 million in its asset base. It seeks to provide exposure to 73 companies in diversified financial services, insurance, banks, capital markets, mortgage real estate investment trusts, consumer finance, and thrifts and mortgage finance industries. It follows the Financial Select Sector Index, charging investors 10 bps in fees per year (read: Time for Big Bank ETFs on Upbeat Earnings?).



Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has AUM of $32 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 61.3 million shares. It carries a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)



Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund saw inflows of $654.3 million last week. It offers exposre to companies primarily involved in the development and production of consumer products that cover food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products, and personal products. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund follows the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index and holds 37 stocks in its basket.



XLP is the most popular consumer staples ETF with AUM of $18.4 billion and an average daily volume of 11.4 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.