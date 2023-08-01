5 ETFs That Garnered Investors' Love Last Week

Overall, ETFs pulled in $15.4 billion in capital last week, taking year-to-date inflows to $275.9 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $9.2 billion in inflows, closely followed by $4.8 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs and $1.6 billion in international equity ETFs, per etf.com.



iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF IJH, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO and iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW dominated the top asset creation list last week.



The U.S. stocks ended last week on a positive note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closing out the third winning week in a row. The solid performance was driven by cooling inflation and stronger-than-expected earnings reports that supported the case that the U.S. could avoid a recession.



Additionally, the upbeat GDP data added to the strength. The American economy surprisingly picked up steam in the second quarter, thanks to resilience among consumers and businesses in the face of high interest rates. This is especially true as the GDP grew 2.4% annually from 2% growth in the first quarter (read: 5 ETFs to Ride On Solid Q2 Economic Growth).



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)



iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF topped asset flow creation last week, pulling in $2.1 billion in capital. It is the most popular fund in the mid-cap space, with AUM of $74.2 billion and an average daily volume of 1.4 million shares. It tracks the S&P MidCap 400 Index and holds 406 stocks in its basket. Industrials, consumer discretionary, financials, and information technology are the top four sectors with double-digit exposure each.



iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF charges 5 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has accumulated $1.9 billion in its asset base. It provides exposure to long-term Treasury bonds by tracking the IDC US Treasury 20+ Year Index. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 39 securities in its basket and charges 15 bps in annual fees. It has an average maturity of 25.53 years and an effective duration of 17.25 years.



TLT is one of the most popular and liquid ETFs in the bond space, with AUM of $43 billion and an average daily volume of 23 million shares. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has gathered $1.8 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.5% of assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare and financials round off its next two spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $354 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Low-Cost ETFs for Building Long-Term Wealth).



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has gathered $1.8 billion in its asset base. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 8% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector while healthcare, financials and consumer discretionary round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $338.4 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium-risk outlook.



iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)



iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accumulated $1.5 billion last week. It tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index and holds 233 stocks in its basket. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is heavily concentrated on the top firm with double-digit exposure. Additionally, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is skewed toward information technology at 36.9%, while health care, and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots with double-digit exposure each (read: 5 Growth ETFs at New Highs to Start 2H).



iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF charges 18 bps in annual fees and has amassed $35.3 billion in its asset base. The fund trades in an average daily volume of 2 million shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.

