5 ETFs That Gained Maximum Investor Love Last Week

Overall, ETFs pulled in $7 billion in capital last week, taking the year-to-date inflows to $127.7 billion. U.S. fixed income led the way higher with $3 billion in inflows, closely followed by $2.1 billion in U.S. equity ETFs and $1.7 billion in international equity ETFs, per etf.com.



As such, iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT and Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF SCHO dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street ended last week on a positive note, with Dow Jones gaining 0.4%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite logged in the best weekly performance since March, rising 1.6% and 3%, respectively. Most of the gains came on hopes over the U.S. debt ceiling deal, which was stalled on Friday after the White House team cited the deal as “unreasonable.”



Solid earnings from the mega-retailer added to the strength. Walmart (WMT) reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein it surpassed both earnings and revenue estimates and raised its outlook for the full year (read: Walmart Beats on Q1 Earnings, Lifts View: ETFs in Focus).



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)



iShares Russell 2000 ETF topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $1.8 billion in capital. It is the largest and most popular ETF in the small-cap space, with AUM of $49 billion and an average daily volume of 29 million shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds well-diversified 1,915 stocks in its basket and has key holdings in healthcare, industrials, financials, information technology and consumer discretionary.



iShares Russell 2000 ETF charges 19 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has gathered $1.7 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 7.4% of assets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is heavy on the information technology sector with a 26.7% share, while healthcare, financials and consumer discretionary round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: Wall Street On the Brink of Rally? Momentum ETFs to Tap).



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 71 million shares. It has AUM of $382.2 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has accumulated $1.6 billion in its asset base. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds by tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF holds 2,618 securities in its basket with an effective duration of 8.35 years and an average maturity of 13.02 years.



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has AUM of $35.2 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 18 million shares. LQD charges 14 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF saw an inflow of $991.6 million. It provides exposure to long-term Treasury bonds by tracking the IDC US Treasury 20+ Year Index. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 35 securities in its basket and charges 15 bps in annual fees. It has an average maturity of 25.26 years and an effective duration of 17.19 years (read: Time for U.S.Treasury ETFs?).



TLT is one of the most popular and liquid ETFs in the bond space, with AUM of $36.4 billion and an average daily volume of 20 million shares. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.



Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)



Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has gathered $986.7 million in capital. It offers exposure to publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year and less than three years, are rated investment grade, and have $300 million or more of outstanding face value. SCHO follows the Bloomberg US Treasury 1-3 Year Index and holds 97 securities in its basket with an average maturity of 1.97 years and an effective duration of 1.89 years.



Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has AUM of $14.5 billion and an average daily volume of about 2 million shares. It charges 3 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.

