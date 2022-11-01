5 ETFs That Gained Maximum Investor Love Last Week

Last week, ETFs pulled in about $41.9 billion in capital, more than three times the $12.6 billion posted the week before. This has pushed year-to-date inflows to $496.2 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $26.5 billion in inflows, closely followed by $13.4 billion in U.S. fixed income and $2.9 billion in international equity, per etf.com.



As such, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF JNK and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD dominated the top creation list last week.



While the slew of disappointing earnings from the big tech pushed the stock market lower, it remained resilient to end the week. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 notched their longest streak of weekly gains since August. Hopes of a less hawkish Fed and better-than-expected earnings outside the tech sector led to a rally in the stocks (read: 4 ETF Areas Up At Least 10% Last Week).



According to CME Group, traders have become more confident that the Fed will reduce its rate hike plans from three-quarters to half a percentage point at its December meeting. Many on Wall Street are expecting the Fed to pause its hikes or reduce its rate hike size in the near future.



In fact, the Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up the best month since 1976.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $7.8 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 7.2% of assets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare, financials, and consumer discretionary round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 82.8 million shares. It has AUM of $361 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $1.8 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 502 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.2% of assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare, financials and consumer discretionary round off its next four spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 5 million shares. It has AUM of $289.7 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)



SPDR S&P Dividend ETF pulled in $1.8 billion in capital last week. It provides a well-diversified exposure to 119 U.S. stocks that have been consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 years. This can be done by tracking the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. Each firm accounts for less than 1.8% of the assets (read: Guide to Dividend Aristocrat ETFs).



With AUM of $23.8 billion and an average daily volume of 777,000 shares, SPDR S&P Dividend ETF charges 35 bps in fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF gathered $1.5 billion in capital. It provides diversified exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with above-average liquidity by tracking the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Very Liquid Index. It holds 1,241 bonds in its basket with an average maturity of 5.62 years and an adjusted duration of 4.07 years.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has AUM of $1.5 billion in its asset base while trading in an average daily volume of 9.7 million shares. It charges 40 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk.



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF gathered $1.4 billion in capital. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds by tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF holds 2,537 securities in its basket with an effective duration of 8.20 years and an average maturity of 13.03 years (read: 5 Most-Loved ETFs at the Onset of Q4).



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has AUM of $34.7 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 20.6 million shares. LQD charges 14 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.



