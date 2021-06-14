5 ETFs That Gained Maximum Investor Attention Last Week

U.S. stocks were on a smooth ride last week as inflation fears eased and investors became enthusiastic about economic recovery. The economy is witnessing a speedy recovery with millions of Americans fully vaccinated and pandemic restrictions being rolled back. The expanded stimulus and strong corporate earnings are adding to the strength.



Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield hit a three-month low near 1.43%. In particular, the pullback in yields make the bond space compelling and has benefited the real estate sector (read: 5 ETFs to Buy for June).



Given this, ETFs overall gathered about $14.5 billion capital last week, bringing in inflows of $417.5 billion year to date, more than double of $179.4 billion seen in the year-ago period. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher last week with $7.5 billion inflows, closely followed by $3.9 billion in international equity ETFs and $1.3 billion in U.S. fixed income ETFs, per etf.com.



We have highlighted five of the ETFs that were the five top creators of last week and can continue to be investors’ darlings should the current market trends prevail:



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY



SPY topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $2.6 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket with information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, financials and communication services being the top five, with a double-digit allocation each. The ETF charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 61.9 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy as S&P 500 Nears Record High).



iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF EZU



This ETF accumulated around $1.4 billion in its asset base last week. It provides exposure to developed market countries using the euro for currency and follows the MSCI EMU index. The fund holds about 240 securities in its basket with consumer discretionary, industrials, financials, and information technology taking a double-digit allocation each. From a country look, France and Germany take the biggest share in the basket with 34.4% and 28%, respectively. EZU is one of the most popular ETFs in the broader European space with AUM of $8.2 billion and an average daily volume of more than 4.3 million shares. It charges investors 0.51% in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND



This ETF accumulated around $1.3 billion in its asset base last week. It targets the broad U.S. investment grade bond market by tracking the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. It holds 10156 securities in its basket with the average maturity and effective duration of 8.5 years and 6.6 years, respectively. BND is the second-largest bond ETF with AUM of $77.1 billion and an average daily volume of 5.3 million shares. It charges 3 bps in annual fees (read: A Quick Guide to the 25 Cheapest ETFs).



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO



VOO has gathered more than $1 billion in capital, taking its total AUM to $227.7 billion. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 507 stocks in its basket with information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, financials and communication services being the top five, with double-digit allocation each. The ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3.7 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF IYR



The popular real estate ETF, IYR accumulated $969.5 million last week. This ETF tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Capped Index. It holds a basket of 82 securities with specialized REITs dominating the portfolio at 38.7% followed by residential REITs (14.7%) and industrial REITs (10.5%). The fund has amassed $6.5 billion in its asset base while trading in heavy volume of 7.3 million shares a day on average. It charges 42 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.