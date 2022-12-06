5 ETFs That Gained Investors' Love Last Week

Last week, ETFs shed about $2.9 billion in capital, pushing year-to-date inflows to $565.9 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $8.8 billion outflows. However, U.S. fixed-income ETFs and inverse ETFs saw inflows of $2.1 billion and $2 billion, respectively, per etf.com.



As such, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF, MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN NRGD and iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street ended last week on a positive note despite the frequent change in sentiments. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.1%.



The Fed’s signal on a???smaller interest rate hike as early as December led to a spike in stock prices but a better-than-expected jobs report rekindled fears of a looming recession, resulting in risk-off trade once again. The jobs data has put a damper on hopes the Federal Reserve would ease the pace of its interest rate hikes (read: ETFs to Benefit From Dovish Fed Signals).



The economy added 263,000 jobs in November, marking another strong month of jobs growth. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7%, close to a 50-year low, while average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% compared with the prior month and 5.1% from the year-ago month. Higher wages will add to higher inflation.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $1.9 billion in capital. It provides exposure to long-term Treasury bonds by tracking the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 33 securities in its basket and charges 15 bps in annual fees. It has an average maturity of 25.71 years and an effective duration of 17.86 years.



TLT is one of the most popular and liquid ETFs in the bond space, with AUM of $29.5 billion and an average daily volume of 21 million shares. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $1.5 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 6.5% of assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare, financials and consumer discretionary round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: 5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy for December).



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.3 million shares. It has AUM of $312.5 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accumulated $1.2 billion last week. It targets mid-cap U.S. Treasury bonds and tracks the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Index. With AUM of $23.5 billion, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 15 bonds in its basket with weighted maturity of 8.51 years and an effective duration of 7.81 years.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF charges investors 15 bps in fees per year and trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.



MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD)



MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN pulled in $1.2 billion in capital. It offers three times inverse exposure to the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index, which is equal-dollar weighted and provides exposure to the 10 largest U.S. energy and oil companies.



MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has accumulated $1.5 billion in its asset base. It charges 95 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of about 1.6 million shares.



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF saw an inflow of $685.3 million last week. It offers broad exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds by tracking the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF holds 10,550 securities in its basket with an average maturity of 8.76 years and an effective duration of 6.43 years (read: "Bonds Are Back": ETF Strategies to Follow).



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has AUM of $81.4 billion and an average daily volume of 7.5 million shares. It charges 3 bps in annual fees.

