5 ETFs That Gained Investors' Love Last Week

Broad equity ETFs continued to pull money ahead of the Thanksgiving week despite inflation concerns. This is especially true as ETFs overall gathered about $10.4 billion capital last week (ending Nov 12-18), bringing in inflows of $772.4 billion year to date. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher last week with $3.5 billion inflows, closely followed by $2.6 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs and $2.5 billion in international equity ETFs, per etf.com.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB dominated the top creation list last week.

Stock Market Synopsys

Wall Street saw a mixed trading last week with the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbing 0.3% and 1.2%, respectively, and Dow Jones losing 1.3%.



Even though the fears of fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and higher prices kept the stock markets edgy, the latest batch of earnings from technology companies and retailers has powered the bullish sentiments. U.S. retail sales in October surged for the third consecutive month and jumped the most since March. Americans started to shop early to avoid the shortage of goods due to the ongoing pandemic. A wider reach of vaccinations has also expedited economic reopening and accelerated traveling.



Further, the stocks get a boost in anticipation of an increase in government spending. President Biden signed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Nov 15. Notably, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new highs last week (read: 5 Growth ETFs to Tap on an Incredible S&P 500 Rally).



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $2 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for more than 6.45% of assets. IVV is heavy on the information technology sector while consumer discretionary, healthcare, financials and communication services round off its next four spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3.8 million shares. It has AUM of $326.4 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Goldman Fans Can Reap Returns From S&P 500 ETFs in 2022).



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has accumulated $1.7 billion in capital, taking its total AUM to $292.5 billion. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 4,124 stocks with key holdings in technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, healthcare and financials.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume 3.3 million shares. VTI has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 ETFs Sizzling to Start November).



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $1.1 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 511 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for more than 6.04% of assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector while healthcare, consumer discretionary, financials and communication services round off its next four spots with a double-digit allocation each.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.4 million shares. It has AUM of $277 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.



Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)



Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has accumulated $744 million in capital, taking its total AUM to $9.1 billion. The fund provides exposure to stocks with the lowest-realized volatility over the past 12 months. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index and holds 107 securities in its basket.



Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF trades in a heavy volume of around 3.4 million shares a day on average and charges 25 bps in annual fees. SPLV has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)



KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF gathered around $629 million in its asset base last week. The product provides concentrated exposure to China based companies whose primary business or businesses are focused on Internet and Internet-related technology. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF tracks the CSI China Overseas Internet Index and holds 53 securities in its basket with some concentration on the top firms (read: Alibaba Tumbles on Weak Earnings Report: ETFs in Focus).



KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has amassed $9.5 billion in its asset base and charges 70 bps in annual fees from investors. KWEB trades in an average daily volume of 12 million shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a High-risk outlook.

