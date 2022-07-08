5 ETFs That Gained Double Digits in Thursday's Session

After logging their worst first-half performance in decades on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tightening monetary policy and surging prices, U.S. stock markets have stabilized in July, with all three gauges notching their fourth consecutive wins. The rally followed a drop in Treasury yields, whose rapid rise this year has made the technology sector one of the worst-performing in the stock market.



The Nasdaq Composite Index has been the outperformer, jumping 2.3% — its longest winning streak since March. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index has climbed more than 1% so far this year — its longest winning streak since March. Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF RIGZ, VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF DAPP, iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF IBLC, Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF WGMI and Global X Blockchain ETF BKCH has been the biggest beneficiary in Thursday’s trading session, gaining in double digits.



Notably, chipmakers injected optimism in the tech sector after South Korea’s Samsung posted an 11% jump in profit and a 21% surge in revenues for the latest quarter on strong sales of memory chips. The latest Fed minutes showed that the central bank is committed to bringing down inflation that has driven investors’ sentiment (read: 6 Reasons Why Tech ETFs May Rebound Soon).



Additionally, the strong sell-off in commodities price over the past few days has bolstered the risk apetite.



Let’s dig into the detail of the above-mentioned ETFs:



Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (RIGZ)



Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF is an actively managed ETF focused on the securities of companies that engage in Bitcoin mining, holding 21 stocks in its basket.



Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF has attracted $5.6 million in its asset base. It charges 90 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 6,000 shares.



VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP)



VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF aims to offer exposure to companies that are at the forefront of the digital asset transformation, such as digital asset exchanges, payment gateways, digital asset mining operations, software services, equipment and technology or services to the digital asset operations, digital asset infrastructure businesses or companies facilitating commerce with the use of digital assets. VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF tracks the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index and holds 25 securities in its basket.



VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF charges 50 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 122,000. DAPP has accumulated $25 million in its asset base.



iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC)



iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF seeks exposure to a wide variety of companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilization of blockchain and crypto technologies. It follows the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Index and holds 33 stocks in its basket (read: Bitcoin to Soar 40% to $28K by Year-End? ETFs to Play).



iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF has gathered $4.7 million in its asset base and charges 47 bps in annual fees. It trades in a volume of 8,000 shares per day on average.



Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI)



Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF is an actively managed ETF that will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from bitcoin mining operations and/or from providing specialized chips, hardware and software or other services to companies engaged in bitcoin mining. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF is an actively managed ETF that holds 24 stocks in its basket with an expense ratio of 0.75%.



Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has amassed $3.1 million in its asset base while trades in an average dialy volume of 12,000 shares.



Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH)



Global X Blockchain ETF seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of blockchain technology, including companies in digital asset mining, blockchain & digital asset transactions, blockchain applications, blockchain & digital asset hardware, and blockchain & digital asset integration. Global X Blockchain ETF holds 25 stocks in its basket with a double-digit allocation to the top firm (read: Top & Flop Zones of First Half 2022 and Their ETF).



Global X Blockchain ETF has gathered $47 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 179,000 shares. It charges 50 bps in annual fees.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.