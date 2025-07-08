5 ETFs to Profit From Amazon's Longest-Ever Prime Day Event

Online e-commerce behemoth Amazon AMZN has kicked off its most anticipated and longest-ever Prime Day event. The event has expanded from 48 to 96 hours this year, running from July 8 to 11. Adobe predicts the four-day shopping spree will equal the combined online spending of two Black Fridays.



U.S. online sales are expected to soar to a record $23.8 billion during Amazon’s four-day Prime Day sales event, according to Adobe. The surge in spending marks a 28.4% year-over-year increase, as consumers hunt for deep discounts on back-to-school essentials, from clothing and electronics to backpacks and college gear. The four-day spending over the event is expected to be equivalent to two Black Fridays, in terms of online spending (read: 5 ETF Predictions for the Second Half of 2025).



Investors can tap the opportune moment with ETFs having a double-digit allocation to this online behemoth. These include ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF VCR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY and VanEck Vectors Retail ETF RTH.

New Tactics: Deal Drops & Mobile Spending

The e-commerce technology giant has been promising millions of discounts on products across its e-commerce platform during the four-day event. It has introduced daily deal drops (limited-time offers) that encourage consumers to check back frequently.



Mobile shopping is expected to play a central role, with purchases from smartphones and tablets projected to reach $12.5 billion, or 52.5% of total sales. Adobe noted that mobile users tend to make more impulse purchases, making this channel a key driver of growth.

Deep Discounts Across Categories

Adobe expects Prime Day discounts to match last year’s levels, with the most attractive deals in apparel at 24%, followed by electronics 22% off, TVs 17% off, appliances 16% off, toys 15%, furniture 14%, computers 12%, and sporting goods 10% (read: 4 ETF Areas to Win Amid Slowing Retail Sales in May).

AI Tools to Gather Traction

Generative AI-powered shopping assistants and chatbots are poised to play a bigger role this year. Adobe expects traffic from AI sources to surge by 3,200% compared to last year’s Prime Day, building on trends seen during the 2024 holiday season.



“While AI-driven traffic remains small relative to channels like paid search or email, the growth illustrates the value consumers see in using AI for product discovery and deal-hunting,” Adobe noted.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Traffic to Rise

Adobe also forecasts a bump in BNPL usage, which is projected to account for 8% of overall online sales during the event, up from 7.6% in 2024.

ETFs in Focus

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)



ProShares Online Retail ETF offers exposure to companies that principally sell online or through other non-store channels and then zeroes in on the companies that reshape the retail space. It tracks the ProShares Online Retail Index, holding 20 stocks in its basket. Amazon is the top firm, accounting for 24.5% of the portfolio. ProShares Online Retail ETF has amassed $78.3 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees from investors.



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF tracks the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index, holding 259 stocks in its basket. Of these, Amazon takes the top spot with a 24.2% share. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has amassed $1.8 billion in its asset base and charges 8 bps in annual fees from investors. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)



Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF currently follows the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and holds 296 stocks in its basket. Of these, Amazon occupies the top position, with a 22.8% allocation. Broadline Retail takes the largest share at 25.6%, while automobile manufacturers, restaurants, and home, resorts and cruise lines round off the next three spots. VCR charges investors 9 bps in annual fees. The product has managed $6.1 billion in its asset base and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Will Tesla's Worst-Ever Q2 Vehicle Sales Drop Shake its ETFs?).



Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)



Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund offers exposure to the broad consumer discretionary space by tracking the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. It is the largest and the most popular product in this space, with AUM of nearly $22.8 billion. Holding 51 securities in its basket, Amazon takes the top spot with 23.3% of assets. Hotels, restaurants & leisure, broadline retail, specialty retail, and automobiles are the top four sectors with double-digit exposure each. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund charges 0.08% in expense ratio and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF provides exposure to the 26 largest retail firms by tracking the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index, which measures the performance of the companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, online, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers and food and other staples retailers. Amazon takes the top position in the basket with a 20.4% share. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has amassed $246.6 million in its asset base and charges 35 bps in annual fees. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.

