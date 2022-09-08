5 ETFs Poised to Benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act

(1:00) - Understanding The Recent Market Moves: What Lies Ahead?

(5:45) - How Should You Position Your Portfolio Right Now?

(8:20) - What Exactly Is The Inflationary Reduction Act?

(11:00) - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF: LIT

(14:50) - Global X Suite of Alternative Energy ETFs: CTEC, RNRG, RAYS

(18:50) - Global X Uranium ETF: URA

(21:40) - How Should Thematic ETFs Be Used In Your Portfolio?

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X, about ETFs that could get a boost from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which was signed into law by President Biden last month.

The framework provides $370 billion to combat climate change and would be the biggest climate spending package in US history. It includes tax credits for wind, solar, hydrogen, and nuclear energy, and battery storage, among other things.

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT benefits from the surging demand for the silvery-white metal from electric vehicle (EV), renewable energy storage, and mobile device industries. Albemarle ALB and Tesla TSLA are among its holdings.

Nuclear power is back in prominence as governments try to move towards achieving carbon neutrality and ensuring energy security by reducing dependence on Russian fossil fuels. The Global X Uranium ETF URA invests in uranium mining & nuclear components companies.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF RNRG invests in companies that produce energy from renewable sources including wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biofuels.

The Global X Solar ETF RAYS focuses on solar energy companies and the Global X CleanTech ETF CTEC invests in companies developing technologies that reduce negative environmental impacts.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.



