5 ETFs to Make Your Portfolio Green on St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is here, and most investors may want to try their luck to get some green returns on this Irish tradition. The broad investment world also highly anticipated the festival, which is mostly associated with parades, wearing green, food, drinks, and home decoration with shamrocks, leprechauns and pots of gold. This is because an upbeat environment and increased investments act as catalysts for the stock market.



Per the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $7 billion ($44 per person) on St. Patrick’s Day this year, down from $7.2 billion last year. About 61% of consumers have planned to participate by spending an average of $45.



Consumers celebrate the holiday in a number of ways, with 79% wearing green, 30% planning a special dinner, 26% attending a party at a bar or a restaurant and 24% decorating their homes or offices. Additionally, 14% of Americans plan to attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade and 11% will host a party.



About 51% of consumers, including children, will spend on holiday-themed food, 42% on beverages, 27% on apparel or accessories, 24% on decoration, 16% on candy, 8% on greeting cards and 6% on gifts. Of these, 39% of the consumers will shop from grocery stores, 27% from discount stores, 19% from bars or restaurants, 17% from departmental stores, 14% from online and 11% from small businesses.



Given the splurge, it will not come as a surprise if the stock market goes green in honor of St. Patrick's Day. In particular, retailers, food and beverage companies, and restaurants could see a huge jump in their stock prices as higher consumer purchase will likely boost their revenues. Therefore, raise a toast to the ETFs in these sectors and try to find some hidden luck in this Irish festival.



AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF ( EATZ )



AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed and the only ETF investing exclusively in the restaurant and food service industry, including restaurants, bars, pubs, fast food, take-out facilities and food catering services. AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF holds 24 securities in its basket with a modest concentration on the top firms.



AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF gathered $3.2 million in its asset base. EATZ charges 0.99% as annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 2,000 shares (read: 3 Sector ETFs That Drove Inflation in February).



ProShares Online Retail ETF ( ONLN )



ProShares Online Retail ETF offers exposure to companies that principally sell online or through other non-store channels and then zeroes in on the companies reshaping the retail space. It tracks the ProShares Online Retail Index, holding 19 stocks in its basket. ONLN is highly concentrated on the top two firms, while the other firms hold no more than 8.4% of the assets.



ProShares Online Retail ETF has accumulated $67.7 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees. ONLN trades in an average daily volume of 9,000 shares.



SPDR S&P Retail ETF ( XRT )



SPDR S&P Retail ETF tracks the S&P Retail Select Industry Index, which provides exposure across large, mid and small-cap stocks. It holds 80 well-diversified stocks in its basket, with key holdings in automotive retail, specialty retail and apparel retail.



SPDR S&P Retail ETF is the largest and most popular one in the retail space, with an AUM of $442.8 million and an average trading volume of 5 million shares. It charges 35 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( PSCD )



Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF targets the small-cap segment of the broad consumer discretionary space by tracking the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index. It holds 85 securities in its basket, with specialty retail taking the largest share at 25%, while household durables, and hotels, restaurants and leisure account for double-digit exposure each.



Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has attracted $21.4 million in AUM and charges 29 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of about 1,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.



Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF ( PBJ )



Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF offers exposure to 32 stocks engaged in the manufacturing, sale or distribution of food and beverage products, agricultural products and products related to the development of new food technologies by tracking the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (read: ETFs to Win/Lose on Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs).



With an AUM of $92.3 million, Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF charges 62 bps in annual fees from investors and sees a moderate average daily volume of 11,000 shares. PBJ has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.

