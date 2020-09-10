5 ETFs Jump After Three-Day Rout: Will The Rally Last?

After the three-day rout, Wall Street bounced back as investors jumped to buy the dip in stocks. The rebound was broad-based yet the stocks that had plunged the most in the market rout recovered the most. Tesla TSLA popped 11% on the day, after slumping 21% in its worst-ever trading day, while Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT gained about 4%.



This technology sector, which had pushed the Nasdaq Composite Index into correction territory, outperformed in the Sep 9 trading session. Notably, the S&P Tech sector notched its biggest one-day percentage gain since Apr 29 (read: 5 Inverse Tech ETFs Jump on Fastest-Ever Nasdaq Correction).



Concerns about excess purchases of call options tied to the tech sector, delay in the late-stage trial of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates from AstraZeneca Plc AZN, election uncertainty and a historically weak September month took a toll on the stocks. Though the combination of these factors will continue to keep the market volatile in the weeks ahead, the euphoria surrounding COVID-19 vaccine and continued support from the Fed should offer some upside to the stocks.



In a recent news conference, President Donald Trump said he believed a COVID-19 vaccine could be approved as soon as October. Further, encouraging data indicating that the American economy is gradually returning to the pre-pandemic level and that COVID-19 cases are moderating will add to the strength. In particular, the technology sector has become a defensive play as it has shown strong resilience amid the pandemic. The trend is likely to continue given the acceleration in the global digital shift for everything ranging from remote working to entertainment, and shopping.



The rapid adoption of cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things, wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital communication and 5G technology will provide added advantage. One analyst Wedbush expect the tech stocks to go higher by an incremental 20-25% (read: Should You Invest in Tech ETFs After a Sharp Sell-Off?)



Given this, we have highlighted those ETFs that were at the forefront of the market rebound on Sep 9 and will continue to do so if market sentiments remain positive:



ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ – Up 4.9%



This is an actively managed ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that benefit from the development of new products or services as well as technological improvement and advancements in scientific research related to energy, automation and manufacturing, materials and transportation. This approach results in a basket of 38 stocks, with Tesla occupying the top spot with 9.1% share. The product has accumulated $566.2 million in its asset base and charges 75 bps in fees per year.



The Cancer Immunotherapy ETF CNCR — Up 4.5%



This ETF offers exposure to a basket of companies that develop therapies to treat cancer by harnessing the body's own immune system. Holding 30 stocks in its basket with each accounting for less than 5% of assets, it has AUM of $37.2 million and charges 79 bps in annual fees. The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.



Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW – Up 4.4%



This fund provides exposure to U.S. companies engaged in the business of advancement of cleaner energy and conservation. It follows the WilderHill Clean Energy Index and holds about 42 stocks in its basket. The fund has AUM of $615.5 million in its asset base and charges 70 bps in annual fees (read: Why Clean Energy ETFs Are Top Performers in 2020).



Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF PTH – Up 4.2%



This fund follows the DWA Healthcare Technical Leaders Index and holds a basket of 51 U.S. companies. The product has AUM of $427.4 million and charges 60 bps in annual fees. Biotechnology takes the largest share at 41.2% while healthcare equipment and supplies and healthcare providers and services round off the next two with double-digit exposure each. PTH has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.



MicroSectors FANG+ ETN FNGS – Up 4%



This ETN is linked to the performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which is an equal-dollar weighted index, designed to provide exposure to a group of highly traded growth stocks of next-generation technology and tech-enabled companies. It holds 10 stocks in equal weights of 10% each in its basket and charges 58 bps in annual fees. The product has accumulated $52.5 million in its asset base (read: August Clocks Monster Gains: 5 ETF Areas Up At Least 20%).

