5 ETFs That Investors Loved the Most Last Week

ETFs across various categories attracted $23.5 billion in capital last week, bringing year-to-date inflows to $425 billion. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way with $7 billion in inflows, followed by U.S. equity ETFs with $5.4 billion and international ETFs with $5 billion.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF THRO, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF EFV, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT and Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ dominated the top creation list last week.



The solid inflows came despite rising bond yields and a renewed trade war. Both stock and bond markets saw declines after President Donald Trump threatened a 50% tariff on the European Union and a 25% levy on Apple Inc. AAPL.



Meanwhile, Treasury yields spiked following the House’s passage of a sweeping tax cut bill, fueling worries over the growing national debt. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest level since February, while the 30-year yield reached a peak not seen since 2023 (read: Volatility ETFs Spike on Renewed Trump Tariff Threats).



We have detailed the ETFs below.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is the top asset creator, pulling in $4.8 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 504 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 6.7% of the assets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is heavy on the information technology sector with a 31.5% share, whereas financials, consumer discretionary and healthcare round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 65 million shares. It has an AUM of $607.8 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO)



iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF gathered $3.4 billion in its asset base last week. It is an actively managed ETF seeking to rotate exposure to U.S. market themes ranging from long-term, structural forces to rapidly evolving trends. Holding 219 stocks in its basket, iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF is slightly skewed toward information technology at 37.1% share, while consumer discretionary, industrials and health care round off the next three spots.



iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has amassed $3.8 billion in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 5 million shares. It charges 60 bps in annual fees.



iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)



iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accumulated about $2.2 billion last week, bringing its total AUM to $23 billion. It offers exposure to a broad range of companies in Europe, Australia, Asia and the Far East that are thought to be undervalued by the market. EFV tracks the MSCI EAFE Value Index, holding 424 stocks in its basket with key holdings in financials and industrials.



iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF charges 33 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 5 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has gathered $2.2 billion in its asset base. It provides exposure to long-term Treasury bonds by tracking the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Years Bond Index. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 41 securities in its basket and charges 15 bps in annual fees. It has an average maturity of 25.48 years and an effective duration of 15.45 years (read: Impacts of Proposed SALT Cap Hike on Bond & Stock ETF Investments).



TLT is one of the most popular and liquid ETFs in the bond space, with an AUM of $48.8 billion and an average daily volume of 36 million shares. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.



Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)



Invesco QQQ Trust saw an inflow of $2.1 billion in its asset base. It provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with an AUM of $330.5 billion and an average daily volume of 44.5 million shares (read: EU-US Trade Deal Hopes to Boost These ETFs).



QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



