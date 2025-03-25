5 ETFs That Investors Loved the Most Last Week

ETFs across various categories pulled in $62.5 billion in capital last week, pushing year-to-date inflows to $292 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $41.6 billion in inflows, followed by $7.6 billion in international ETFs and $5.9 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF SCHD, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF VYM and Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF VO dominated the top creation list last week.



The solid inflows came as the U.S. stock market rebounded last week, recovering from its brief dip into correction territory. The S&P 500 snapped out of a four-week losing streak triggered by trade policy concerns and recession fears, rising 0.5%. The Dow Jones climbed 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index inched up 0.2%.



The Fed lifted confidence amid economic uncertainty, sparking optimism in the U.S. stock market after the meeting. Chair Jerome Powell kept interest rates steady and maintained the two-rate cut projections for this year. The decision was not as hawkish as investors feared, fueling the stock market rally (read: 5 Undervalued ETFs to Ride on Powell's Market Optimism).



Although the central bank expects higher inflation and slower economic growth, the Fed chair reassured investors that the potential effect of tariffs on inflation is likely to be short-lived or “transitory,” and recession risks remain low.



"The economy seems to be healthy," Powell said.



We have detailed the ETFs below.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is the top asset creator, pulling in $17.3 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 7% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.5 million shares. It has an AUM of $563 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with a Medium risk outlook.



Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)



Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF gathered $7.8 billion in its asset base. It offers exposure to 104 high-dividend-yielding U.S. companies that have a record of consistent dividend payments, supported by fundamental strength based on financial ratios and ample liquidity. This can be easily done by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is well spread across components, with none holding more than 5% of the assets. It charges 6 bps in annual fees and trades in a solid volume of about 14 million shares a day.



Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has an AUM of $77.5 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold), with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $3.7 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 506 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.2% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $619.5 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 5 million shares. VOO sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1, with a Medium risk outlook (read: ETF Investors Crown a New King).



Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)



Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF saw an inflow of $3.6 billion last week. It provides exposure to companies that are characterized by high dividend yields by tracking the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF holds 529 stocks in its basket and charges 6 bps in annual fees. It is skewed toward financials, while industrials, health care and consumer staples round off the next three spots.



Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has amassed $63.3 billion in its asset base while trading in volumes of 1.3 million shares a day on average. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy), with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)



Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has gathered $2.9 billion in its asset base. It tracks the CRSP US Mid-Cap Index. It holds a well-diversified portfolio of 318 stocks, with each firm holding no more than 1.1% of the total assets. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has key holdings in industrials, technology, financials and consumer discretionary.



With an AUM of $76.4 billion, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF charges investors 4 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2, with a Medium risk outlook.



This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

