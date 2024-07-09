5 ETFs That Investors Loved the Most Last Week

ETFs across various categories pulled in $11.3 billion in capital last week, pushing the year-to-date inflows to $406.1 billion. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way higher with $3.9 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $3.4 billion in U.S. equity ETFs and $1.4 billion in international equity ETFs.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street was on a smooth ride last week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index each having their best week since April, rising 1.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Both indexes finished the week at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a modest 0.7%. A rally in big tech stocks and a decline in Treasury yields following the release of jobs data, which raised the likelihood of Fed rate cuts in the coming month, instilled optimism.



The U.S. economy added robust 206,000 jobs in June, slightly ahead of economist estimates of 200,000, but below May, which was revised lower to 218,000 from 272,000. The unemployment rate rose from 4% to 4.1%, the highest rate since November 2021. Average hourly earnings growth also slowed, rising 0.3% after advancing 0.4% in May. Year over year, wages increased 3.9%, the smallest gain since June 2021, and followed a 4.1% rise in May. Per the CME's FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed easing rates in September jumped to 79% from 66% before the jobs data (read: September Rate Cut Bets Make These ETFs Attractive).



Low rates reduce the cost of borrowing, which is often needed to finance the expansion of companies, thereby driving growth.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $5 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.4% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $499.9 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 3.3 million shares. IVV has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $3.7 billion in its asset base. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 504 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $480.7 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 ETFs That Witnessed Huge Capital Inflows in 1H).



Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)



Invesco QQQ Trust pulled in $3.3 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Invesco QQQ has a modest concentration on the top firms.



Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with an AUM of $297.3 billion and an average daily volume of 31 million shares. QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 Stocks That Powered Nasdaq ETF in the First Half).



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF gathered $3 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 3,704 stocks with key holdings in technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, healthcare and financials.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 3 million shares. VTI has amassed $415.5 billion in its asset base and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accumulated $855.6 million in its asset base. It provides exposure to long-term Treasury bonds by tracking the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Years Bond Index. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 44 securities in its basket and charges 15 bps in annual fees. It has an average maturity of 25.63 years and an effective duration of 16.52 years.



TLT is one of the most popular and liquid ETFs in the bond space, with an AUM of $53.9 billion and an average daily volume of 33.6 million shares. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.

