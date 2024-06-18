5 ETFs That Gained Investors Love Last Week

Overall, ETFs pulled in $10.4 billion in capital last week, pushing the year-to-date inflows to $324.7 billion. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way higher with $5.2 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $5 billion in international equity ETFs and $1.2 billion in U.S. equity ETFs.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF EFG and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street was on a smooth ride last week, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index hitting new record highs. Last week, the broad benchmark gained 1.6% while the tech-heavy index rose 3.2%. The "Magnificent Seven" has been driving stocks higher. In particular, NVIDIA NVDA has been on a relentless rally. Apple AAPL reclaimed the most valuable company title last week, edging out Microsoft MSFT. The three companies are battling to become the most valuable company, with a market cap topping $3.2 trillion each (read: Tech ETFs Faceoff: Apple Vs. Microsoft).



The inflation data and the Fed’s rate cut outlook also added to the strength. Inflation in the United States cooled down in May for the second consecutive month. This indicates that the economy is stabilizing, and interest rates may be declining. Meanwhile, the Fed, in its latest meeting, penciled in one rate cut for this year. It foresees four cuts in 2025. The central bank has altered the language in its statement, noting that there has been “modest further progress toward the committee’s 2% inflation objective.” Previously, the statement pointed to a “lack” of further progress.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $11.1 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.2% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare rounding off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: ETFs in Focus on the Upcoming S&P 500 Shake-Up).



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $473.4 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)



Invesco QQQ Trust has accumulated $2.3 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Invesco QQQ has a modest concentration on the top firms.



Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with an AUM of $285.5 billion and an average daily volume of 34.6 million shares. QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)



iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF gathered $1.8 billion in its asset base last week. It offers exposure to a broad range of companies in Europe, Australia, Asia and the Far East and follows the MSCI EAFE IMI Index. It holds a broad basket of 2,759 stocks, with each accounting for no more than 2.4% share.



With an AUM of $117.2 billion, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has an expense ratio of 0.07% and trades in an average daily volume of 7 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Low risk outlook.



iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)



iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has pulled in $1.1 billion in capital, taking its total AUM to $14.6 billion. It offers exposure to a broad range of companies in Europe, Australia, Asia and the Far East whose earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate relative to the market. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF follows the MSCI EAFE Growth Index and holds 371 stocks in its basket. Japanese firms make up 22.5% of the portfolio, while France and the United Kingdom round off the next two spots with double-digit exposure each.



iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF charges 36 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 917,000 shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Low risk outlook (read: Spread of Growth ETFs at New All-Time Highs).



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF saw inflows of $1 billion. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds by tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF holds 2,765 securities in its basket with an effective duration of 8.36 years and an average maturity of 13.10 years.



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has AUM of $29.4 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 24 million shares. LQD charges 14 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.

