5 ETFs With Big Inflows Last Week on S&P 500's Record Rally

ETFs across various categories raked in $34.1 billion in capital last week. Investor appetite was broad-based. U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $11.9 billion in inflows. International equity ETFs attracted $8 billion in capital while U.S. fixed income ETFs saw $7.7 billion in inflows.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS, SPDR Gold Trust ETF GLD, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF DYNF dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street witnessed an upward trend last week, with the S&P 500 notching its fifth consecutive record close. The rally has been bolstered by solid corporate earnings, resilient economic data and growing optimism that trade tensions may ease. The booming AI craze, Fed rate cut hopes and retail investor frenzy also added to the strength.



Ongoing progress in U.S. trade talks with key partners, especially Japan and the European Union, lifted investors' optimism. The second-quarter earnings season is off to a robust start, with an above-average proportion of companies beating consensus estimates. Total earnings for the 117 S&P 500 companies that have already reported second-quarter results are up 8.3% from the same period last year on 5.3% higher revenues, with 87.2% beating EPS estimates and 80.3% beating revenue estimates, per the Earnings Trend report. Notably, earnings and revenue beats are tracking notably above the historical average for this group of companies (read: 5 Sector ETFs Set to Power Q2 Earnings Growth).



Investor sentiment was also lifted by increasing confidence that the Fed may begin cutting interest rates by the end of 2025.



We have detailed the ETFs below.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is the top asset creator, pulling in $2.4 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.3% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $711.7 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares. VOO sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)



Vanguard Total International Stock ETF raked in $1.5 billion in capital last week. It offers exposure to companies located in developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States. It follows the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and holds a broad basket of 8,561 stocks with key holdings in financials, industrials, technology and consumer discretionary. Japan, the United Kingdom and China are the top three countries. With AUM of $100.4 billion, Vanguard Total International Stock ETF charges 5 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares.



SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD)



SPDR Gold Trust ETF has gathered $1.5 billion in its asset base. It tracks the price of gold bullion measured in U.S. dollars and kept in London under the custody of HSBC Bank USA. GLD is an ultra-popular gold ETF with an AUM of $103 billion and a heavy volume of about 9 million shares a day. SPDR Gold Trust ETF charges 40 bps in fees per year from investors and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has pulled in $1.4 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 7.8% of the assets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is heavy on the information technology sector with a 33.5% share, whereas financials and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 68 million shares. It has an AUM of $655.9 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: S&P 500's Record Streak Boosts High Beta, Momentum ETFs).



BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF)



BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has accumulated $1.4 billion in its asset base. It is an actively managed ETF that seeks to outperform the investment results of the large- and mid-capitalization U.S. equity markets by providing diversified and tactical exposure to style factors via a factor rotation model. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF holds 116 stocks in its basket, with key holdings in the information technology, financials and communications sectors. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has AUM of $21.3 billion and charges 27 bps in annual fees. It trades in a volume of 2 million shares a day on average.

